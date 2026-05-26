Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf Announces the Allocation of 6847 Prayer Spaces for Eid al-Adha and the Opening of Major Mosques for Eid Prayers

The Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf has announced the allocation of 6847 prayer spaces in various governorates for Eid al-Adha prayers, in addition to the opening of major mosques for Eid prayers in a regular manner. The ministry has completed all early preparations and arrangements for Eid prayers, ensuring the proper preparation and allocation of suitable places for the elderly and people with disabilities to ensure a peaceful and comfortable prayer experience. Strict guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Awqaf for the organization of Eid prayers in prayer spaces, emphasizing the need to strictly adhere to the officially approved prayer spaces and ensure their complete preparation, as well as providing suitable sound systems without causing any harm or disturbance to the worshippers. The guidelines also prohibit any political or promotional exploitation of prayer spaces and require the complete cleanliness of prayer spaces after the prayers and the preservation of public property. The Ministry of Awqaf has also issued detailed instructions for the organizers of prayer spaces, requiring them to follow the instructions of the organizing bodies with precision and avoid any obstacles that may hinder the movement of pedestrians or cause harm to worshippers. In addition, clear and designated emergency exits and the appointment of trained staff from the Ministry of Awqaf to supervise the organization of women's prayer spaces have been established. The Ministry of Awqaf is also conducting a continuous field inspection of the initial preparation plans to ensure the best possible presentation of Eid prayers in a dignified and religious atmosphere, highlighting the crucial role of mosques in spreading positive religious values and bringing joy and happiness to the hearts of citizens.

أعلنت وزارة الأوقاف عن تخصيص 6847 ساحة في مختلف محافظات الجمهورية لأداء صلاة عيد الأضحى المبارك، بالإضافة إلى فتح المساجد الكبرى التي تقام فيها صلاة العيد بصفة دورية، وذلك في إطار جهود الوزارة للتيسير على المواطنين وتمكينهم من أداء المناسك في أجواء إيمانية يسودها التنظيم والأمان.

وأنهت الوزارة جميع الاستعدادات والترتيبات المبكرة الخاصة بصلاة العيد، حيث جرى تجهيز الساحات والمساجد المحددة بالشكل الأمثل، مع الحرص على تهيئة وتخصيص أماكن ملائمة لاستقبال كبار السن وذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة بما يضمن تحقيق الراحة والسكينة ويساعد المصلين على أداء الشعيرة بطمأنينة وفرحة. ضوابط صلاة العيد في الساحات والمساجد وأصدرت وزارة الأوقاف مجموعة من الضوابط الصارمة المنظمة لإقامة صلاة العيد داخل الساحات، والتي شددت فيها على ضرورة الالتزام التام بالساحات المعتمدة رسميا من الوزارة والعمل على تهيئتها بالكامل، مع تزويدها بمكبرات صوت مناسبة دون إحداث أي إيذاء أو تشويش على المصلين.

وتضمنت الضوابط المرفوعة من الوزارة ضرورة تجنب السلوكيات التي تذهب بخشوع العبادة أو تسبب الاختلاط، ومنع أي استغلال سياسي أو دعائي للساحات يخرج بها عن إطار الشعيرة الدينية، بالإضافة إلى التوجيه بترك الساحات نظيفة عقب انتهاء الصلاة وعدم الإضرار بالممتلكات العامة. تكبيرات العيد .. الإفتاء توضح أحكامها وفضلها وصيغتها الصحيحةهل يجب صيام يوم عرفة؟.. دار الإفتاء تجيبهل يجب صعود جبل عرفات في الحج؟..

الإفتاء تحذر بحديث النبيموعد أذان المغرب يوم عرفة ودعاء النبي عند الإفطار.. اعرف هفتفر الساعة كامكما ألزمت الوزارة منسقي الساحات باتباع إرشادات الجهات المنظمة بدقة، وتفادي أي معوقات تعرقل حركة المشاة أو تتسبب في أذى للمصلين، علاوة على فتح مخارج واضحة ومحددة لحالات الطوارئ، وتعيين واعظات مؤهلات من الأوقاف للإشراف الكامل على تنظيم مصليات السيدات.

وتجري مديريات الأوقاف في كافة المحافظات متابعة ميدانية مستمرة لخطط الاستعداد أولا بأول، لضمان خروج صلاة العيد في أبهى صورة حضرية تليق بالمناسبة الإسلامية المباركة، وبما يبرز الدور المحوري للمساجد في نشر القيم الدينية الطيبة وإدخال البهجة والسرور على قلوب المواطنين





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Egyptian Ministry Of Awqaf Eid Al-Adha Prayers Allocation Of Prayer Spaces Opening Of Major Mosques Strict Guidelines Organizers Of Prayer Spaces Continuous Field Inspection Positive Religious Values Joy And Happiness

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