Egyptian Government Prioritizes Libyan and North African Cooperation to Ensure Stability in Region

The Egyptian government has been consistently attentive to the affairs in the region, highlighting the media's close monitoring of developments in Gaza and Iran, but not neglecting the Western part of the region either, as the cases of Libya and major neighboring countries such as Algeria and Tunisia are concerned.

قال الإعلامي محمد شردي إن الدولة المصرية دائما ما تكون حريصة على متابعة جميع القضايا في المنطقة، مشيراً إلى أن الإعلام يراقب عن كثب التطورات في غزة وإيران، لكن الدولة المصرية لم تغفل عن غرب المنطقة، أي ليبيا والدول المجاورة لها مثل الجزائر وتونس.

وأضاف في حلقة اليوم من برنامجه «الحياة اليوم» أن هذا التوجّه يهدف إلى تعزيز التعاون مع دول شمال أفريقيا لضمان سلامة واستقرار المنطقة، حيث استقبل الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي اليوم وزيري خارجية الجزائر وتونس، حيث تسلم رسالة خطية من الرئيس الجزائري، وتمت مناقشة سبل تعزيز التعاون المستمر بين البلدان الثلاثة. وشدد على أن هذه اللقاءات تهدف إلى استمرار التنسيق السياسي والدبلوماسي بين مصر والدول المجاورة لليبيا لضمان استقرار المنطقة.

لمتابعة التطورات الأمنية والسياسية في ليبيا، نظراً لحدودها المشتركة مع تونس والجزائر ومصر، حيث عقد الاجتماع الذي عقد في وزارة الخارجية المصرية ركّز على كيفية تحقيق الاستقرار في ليبيا وضمان استمرار هذا الاستقرار على المدى الطويل. وأكد على أن مصر تدعو إلى حل سياسي شامل في ليبيا لمواجهة التدخلات الخارجية، مشيراً إلى أن هناك العديد من الأطراف الدولية والمؤسسات التي تسعى لاستغلال الوضع الليبي لتحقيق مصالحها الخاصة، بما يهدد الأمن القومي العربي.

وأردف بأن الهدف الأساسي هو إعادة ليبيا إلى الاستقرار السياسي والاقتصادي ومنع أي محاولات لتقسيم البلاد





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Egypt Media Monitoring Gaza Iran North Africa President Of Egypt President Of Algeria President Of Tunisia Minister Of Foreign Affairs Stability Cooperation Stability In Libya Tunisia Historical Relationship Egypt-North Africa Relationship Almajlis Arabiyah Al-Aqtabah Amalati Fi Idanlabab Ila Provenza Al-Rijal Secretary Of State (United States) Dialogue Meeting Foreign Minister Al-Waqf Minal-Ard (Egypt) International Cooperation Pact Regional Stability

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