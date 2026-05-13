Egyptian Electricity Regulatory Authority Announces New Electricity Rates for Households and Businesses

The Egyptian Electricity Regulatory Authority (EERA) has announced new electricity rates for households and businesses with meters. The new rates include a single-phase rate for households and businesses with meters, as well as three-phase rates for businesses with meters. The new rates for households are as follows: 1-50 kWh: LE 68; 51-100 kWh: LE 78; 101-200 kWh: LE 95; 201-350 kWh: LE 1.55; 351-650 kWh: LE 1.95; 651-1000 kWh: LE 2.10; and more than 1000 kWh: LE 2.58. The new rates for businesses are as follows: 132-220 kV: LE 189; 33-66 kV: LE 205; 33-66 kV: LE 200; and 33-66 kV: LE 205. The rates for water companies have also increased, with the rate for water supply increasing to LE 255 from LE 128.3, a 99% increase. The rates for water companies have also increased to LE 255 from LE 143, a 19.9% increase.

أعلن جهاز تنظيم مرفق الكهرباء وحماية المستهلك الأسعار الجديدة لشرائح استهلاك الكهرباء حيث تم الإعلان عن الأسعار الجديدة للقطاع المنزلي والتجارى لأصحاب العدادات الكودية كما تم الإعلان عن أسعار الكهرباء للجهد الفائق المتوسط.

أسعار الكهرباء المنزلي من 1 إلى 50 كيلووات/ساعة: 68 قرشًا. من 51 إلى 100 كيلووات/ساعة: 78 قرشًا. من 101 إلى 200 كيلووات/ساعة: 95 قرشًا. من 201 إلى 350 كيلووات/ساعة: 1.55 جنيه.

من 351 إلى 650 كيلووات/ساعة: 1.95 جنيه. من 651 إلى 1000 كيلووات/ساعة: 2.10 جنيه. أكثر من 1000 كيلووات/ساعة: 2.58 جنيه. العدادات الكودية شريحة موحدة 2.74 جنيه.

إعلان زيادة أسعار الكهرباء للمرافق الحيوية. أسعار الكهرباء على الجهد الفائق أوضح جهاز مرفق الكهرباء وحماية المستهلك أن أسعار بيع الكهرباء لاستخدامات الطاقة على الجهد الفائق بقدرات تتراوح بين 132 و220 كيلوفولت جاءت كالآتي: مترو أنفاق القاهرة وباقي المشتركين زادت أسعار التعريفة الخاصة بمترو الأنفاق الي 189 قرشًا/كيلووات ساعة، مقارنة بالسعر السابق 160 قرشًا حيث وصلت قيمة الزيادة إلى 29 قرشًا.

أما كيما فقد جاءت التعريفة الجديدة لها 189 قرشًا/كيلووات ساعة، في مقابل 160 قرشًا سابقا، ووصلت قيمة الزيادة إلى 29 قرشًا. أما شركات التوزيع المرتبطة بشبكة النقل فالسعر الجديد 184 قرشًا/كيلووات ساعة، والسعر السابق160 قرشًا، حيث وصلت قيمة الزيادة الي 24 قرشًا، بنسبة 15%. أسعار الكهرباء على الجهد العالي فيما يتعلق باستخدامات الطاقة على الجهد العالي بقدرات تتراوح بين 33 و66 كيلوفولت، جاءت الأسعار الجديدة كالتالي: مترو أنفاق القاهرة وصل سعرالتعريفة 205 قروش/كيلووات ساعة مقارنة بـ174 قرشًا.

بزيادة قدرها 31 قرشًا. شركات التوزيع المرتبطة بشبكة النقل وصل السعر الجديدالي 200 قرش/كيلووات ساعة. مقارنة بالسعر السابق 174 قرشًا. بزيادة قدرها 26 قرشًا.

ونسبة الزيادة وصلت إلى 14.9%. باقي المشتركين على الجهد العالي السعر الجديد 205 قروش/كيلووات ساعة. مقارنة بالسعر السابق وهو 174 قرشًابزيادة قدرها 31 قرشًا ووصلت نسبتها الي 17.8%. أسعار الكهرباء لشركات مياه الشرب ارتفعت أسعار الكهرباء الخاصة بالري إلى 255 قرشًا بدلًا من 128.3 قرشًا بنسبة زيادة 99%، فيما زادت تعريفة شركات المياه إلى 255 قرشًا بدلًا من 143 قرشًا





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Electricity Regulatory Authority EERA New Electricity Rates Households Businesses Meters Single-Phase Rate Three-Phase Rates Water Companies Rates Increase

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