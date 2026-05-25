Egyptian Ministry of Education: Announcement of Secondary School Results in Colors, Not Grades

The Egyptian Ministry of Education and Technical Education has confirmed that the announcement of the results of secondary school classes will be in colors, not grades. The results of secondary school classes will be displayed in four colors, and the meanings of these colors are as follows:

أكدت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني أن اعلان نتيجة صفوف المرحلة الابتدائية يتم بالالوان وليس الدرجات.

نتيجة صفوف المرحلة الابتدائية بأربعة ألوان وكشفت وزارة التربية والتعليم ان دلالات الألوان الأربعة التي تظهر بها نتيجة صفوف المرحلة الابتدائية مؤكدة ما يلي : اللون الأزرق : يفوق التوقعات دائما ( من 85% الى 100% ) اللون الأخضر : يلبي التوقعات (من 65% لأقل من 85% ) اللون الأصفر : يلبي التوقعات أحيانا (من 50% لأقل من 65% ) اللون الأحمر : أقل من المتوقع ( أقل من 1% الى اقل من 50% ) جدير بالذكر أن نتيجة سنوات النقل محافظة القاهرة 2026 ، أعلنت بوابة التعليم الأساسي على موقع مديرية التربية والتعليم بالقاهرة ، أنه يمكن الآن الاستعلام عنها ، من خلال التليفون الارضى : 09000100 / 09000111 ، و التليفون المحمول : 5757 ، والمحادثة الألية (Chatbot) الموجودة على بوابة التعليم الأساسي .

وقد تم التأكيد على أن نتيجة سنوات النقل محافظة القاهرة 2026 لا يتم إرسالها في رسالة قصيرة على المحمول وانما تظهر على نفس الصفحة على بوابة التعليم الأساسي وبعد دفع رسوم الاستعلام عن نتيجة سنوات النقل محافظة القاهرة 2026 ، يتم الرجوع مرة أخرى لنفس الصفحة على خدمة المحادثة الآلية على بوابة التعليم الأساسي ، والضغط على"استلام النتيجة بعد الدفع"لكى تظهر النتيجة . وفي حالة ظهور رسالة الرجوع للمدرسة فهذا يعنى أن نتيجة الطالب محجوبة من مدرسته ويجب التوجه لها للاستعلام عن السبب .

وكانت قد أعلنت مديرية التربية والتعليم بالقاهرة ، تفاصيل عاجلة بشأن نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة التي ينتظرها جميع الطلاب وأولياء الأمور بفارغ الصبر . حيث قالت الدكتورة همت إسماعيل أبو كيلة مدير مديرية التربية والتعليم بالقاهرة التفاصيل التالية لطمأنة الطلاب وأولياء الأمور بشأن نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة : نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة ستعبر عن مستوى الطلاب الحقيقي، بما يحقق العدالة ويسهم في تخريج أجيال قوية قادرة على قيادة المستقبل.

سيتم إعلان نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة في أماكن واضحة وآمنة داخل المدارس من خلال لوحات إعلانات زجاجية بعيدا عن ايدى الجميع للحفاظ عليها تم التشديد على عدم تحصيل أي مبالغ مالية مقابل استخراج شهادات نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة ، تخفيفًا عن أولياء الأمور، ومن يخالف ذلك يتعرض للمساءلة القانونية





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Egyptian Ministry Of Education Secondary School Results Colors Grades Announcement Details Results Of Secondary School Classes Color Meanings Results Of Secondary School Classes In Colors Secondary School Classes Secondary School Results In Colors Secondary School Results Announcement Secondary School Results In Colors Announcemen Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color Secondary School Results Announcement In Color

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