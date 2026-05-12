Egyptian Ministry of Religious Endowments Releases a Legal Statement on the Customs and Manners of Handling the Black Stone during the Performance of the Umrah

The Egyptian Ministry of Religious Endowments has released a legal statement clarifying the customs and manners related to handling the Black Stone during the performance of Umrah. The statement emphasizes that the pilgrim or the one performing Umrah should take the Black Stone and place it at the beginning of each stage of Umrah. The statement also clarifies that this custom is subject to the ability and capacity of the person without causing inconvenience to others or causing congestion. In case of difficulty in reaching the Black Stone due to crowd, it is allowed for the pilgrim to take it in their hand or use a stick and place it where it is pointed out. It is also allowed to point to it with the hand without touching it, to facilitate oneself and accompany others. It is recommended for the Muslim to take the Black Stone or point to it with the hand to recite the supplication: Allah, I believe in You, and I testify that the Book is true, and I testify that the promise is true, and I follow the way of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. This is a request for acceptance and sincerity in worship.

نشرت دار الإفتاء المصرية عبر صفحتها الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك بياناً شرعياً يوضح السنن والآداب المتعلقة باستلام الحجر الأسود أثناء أداء مناسك الطواف، وذلك تيسيراً على ضيوف الرحمن ومريدي العمرة.

وأكدت دار الإفتاء أنه يُسن للمعتمر أو الحاج استلام الحجر الأسود وتقبيله عند بداية كل شوط من أشواط الطواف، مشددة على أن هذه السنة مشروطة بالقدرة والاستطاعة دون مدافعة للآخرين أو إحداث مزاحمة قد تؤدي إلى أذى المصلين والطائفين. وأوضحت الفتوى أنه في حال مشقة الوصول إلى الحجر الأسود بسبب الزحام، يجوز للطائف أن يستلمه بيده أو باستخدام عصا وما شابهها ثم يقبل ما أشار به، كما يجوز شرعاً الاكتفاء بالإشارة إليه من بعيد باليد دون تقبيل، تيسيراً على النفس ورفقاً بالناس.

وأشارت الدار إلى أنه يستحب للمسلم عند استلام الحجر أو الإشارة إليه التكبير والتهليل، مع ترديد الدعاء المأثور: اللهم إيمانًا بك، وتصديقًا بكتابك، ووفاءً بعهدك، واتباعًا لسنة نبيك سيدنا محمد صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم، طلباً للقبول والإخلاص في العبادة. هل يجوز للمضحي الاحتفاظ بكامل لحم الأضحية في منزله؟ .. أمين الفتوى يجيبفي ذكرى ميلاده..

عبد الحليم محمود إمام جمع بين شموخ الأزهر وفلسفة السوربونحكم اشتراك شخصين في سُبع بقرة بالأضحية .. الإفتاء توضححكم حج الزوج من مال زوجته الخاص .. الإفتاء توضحلماذا نطوف حول الكعبة عكس عقارب الساعة؟ من جانبه، قال الدكتور محمود الأبيدي، أحد علماء الأوقاف، إن الطواف حول الكعبة المشرفة يحمل دلالات روحية وفلسفية عميقة، تتجاوز كونه حركة عبادية.

وأكد الدكتور محمود الأبيدي، خلال تصريح له، أن الطواف يتم عكس اتجاه عقارب الساعة، وكأن الإنسان يعيد ترتيب داخله ويبدأ صفحة جديدة. وأضاف في حديثه، أن بعض المتأملين في الفلسفة الإسلامية يرون في ذلك معنى رمزيًا لمحو ما مضى من أخطاء وذنوب، والعودة إلى “نقطة الصفر” الروحية في حياة الإنسان.

وتابع: الطواف لو أُدِّي في الاتجاه المعاكس لكان فيه مشقة وعدم انسجام مع حركة الجسد، بينما في اتجاهه الحالي يأتي في منتهى السهولة والانسيابية، ما يعكس حكمة إلهية في انسجام العبادة مع فطرة الإنسان. وواصل: بعض المعاني الواردة في فضل الحج والعمرة تشير إلى عظيم الأجر لمن خرج قاصدًا بيت الله الحرام بنية صادقة، مختتما: من أعظم دروس الحج أن الإنسان لا يعتمد على نفسه، بل يتجرد من حوله وقوته





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Black Stone Umrah Customs Handling Supplication

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