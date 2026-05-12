Egyptian Ministry of Justice Launches Training Program for Judges on Remote Court System

The Egyptian Ministry of Justice has launched a training program for judges on the remote court system, aiming to equip them with the necessary skills to manage this modern approach to justice. The program was held at the Ministry of Justice's headquarters in the new capital and was attended by senior judges, officials, and representatives from the National Digital Transformation Authority.

بمناسبة مرور 10 سنوات على رحيل الأستاذ.. الوطنية للإعلام تحتفي بـ أحاديث برقاش.. هيكل بلا حواجزترامب: كوبا تطلب المساعدة وسنجري محادثاتسمير فرج: الرد الإيراني صادم وقلب الترابيزة على ترامب..

ويبدو أننا نعود إلى المربع صفرافتتح المستشار محمود حلمي الشريف وزير العدل، الدورة التدريبية الأولى لقضاة محاكم الجنايات للتدريب على منظومة التقاضي"عن بُعد", بمقر وزارة العدل في العاصمة الجديدة، بحضور عدد من كبار رجال القضاء والمسئولين وممثلي الجهات المعنية بالتحول الرقمي. وشهدت فعاليات الافتتاح، عرض فيلم توثيقي حول مشروع التقاضي"عن بُعد" في الدعاوى الجنائية استعرض مراحل تنفيذ المنظومة وأهدافها في دعم وتطوير إجراءات التقاضي وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة.

وقدم عرض لجلسة افتراضية تحاكي آلية عمل المنظومة المقرر تطبيقها بمحاكم الجنايات اعتبارًا من الأول من أكتوبر المقبل بالتزامن مع بدء تطبيق قانون الإجراءات الجنائية الجديد. واستعرضت الجلسة الافتراضية، عناصر المنظومة التقنية للتقاضي عن بُعد والتي تشمل حضور المتهم من محبسه ومشاركة الدفاع والنيابة العامة والطب الشرعي"عن بُعد| بما يضمن تكامل إجراءات المحاكمة وتحقيق أعلى درجات الدقة والسرعة.

وأوضح أن وزارة العدل بالتنسيق مع وزارة الاتصالات والجهات الوطنية المعنية عملت على إنشاء منظومة تقنية متكاملة لإدارة العمل أمام دوائر الجنايات إلكترونيًا بما يتوافق مع متطلبات التحول الرقمي ويراعي في الوقت ذاته طبيعة العمل القضائي وما يرتبط به من اعتبارات وضمانات قانونية. وأشار إلى أن المشروع شاركت في تنفيذه عدة جهات وطنية في مقدمتها جهاز المخابرات العامة ووزارة الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وشركة آي فاينانس وشركة سيسكو إلى جانب مركز الابتكار التطبيقي التابع لوزارة الاتصالات





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Egyptian Ministry Of Justice Remote Court System Training Program Digital Transformation Court System Modernization

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