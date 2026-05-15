Egyptian Tourism Ministry Launches Official Hajj Tourism App

The Egyptian Tourism Ministry has announced the launch of a new official app called RAFEEQ, which will serve as the digital platform for the Egyptian Hajj tourism companies during this year's Hajj season. The app aims to enhance the Hajj tourism experience, improve service delivery, and ensure a smooth and safe journey for all Hajj pilgrims.

أعلنت وزارة السياحة والآثار، مُمثلة في الإدارة المركزية لشركات السياحة، عن تدشين تطبيق إلكتروني تحت اسم"رفيق" (RAFEEQ) ليكون المنصة الرقمية الرسمية المُعتمدة لخدمة حجاج شركات السياحة المصريين خلال موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447هــ/2026م.

يأتي ذلك في إطار حرص وزارة السياحة والآثار على تطوير منظومة الحج السياحي وبما يتماشى مع توجهات القيادة السياسية نحو تعزيز التحول الرقمي بصورة أكبر في مختلف قطاعات الدولة. سهولة وسرعة تسليم بطاقات نسك فور وصول حجاج السياحة، هي واجبات الحج؟ علي جمعة يكشف عن 4 أمور مهمة في المناسكي، يأتي ذلك في خطوة وإضافة جديدة تستهدف الارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة لحجاج السياحة من ضيوف الرحمن، وإحكام منظومة الإشراف والمتابعة الميدانية لهولاء الحجاج في الأراضي المقدسة.

تطبيق"رفيق" يُمثل نقلة نوعية في أسلوب إدارة منظومة حج السياحة، وأكد شريف فتحي وزير السياحة والآثار، أن إطلاق تطبيق"رفيق" يُمثل نقلة نوعية في أسلوب إدارة منظومة حج السياحة، مشيراً إلى حرص الوزارة على بناء منظومة رقمية متكاملة تضع حاج السياحة المصري على رأس أولوياتها وبما يُلبي تطلعاته في جودة الخدمات المُقدمة وبما يليق بقدسية الرحلة.

كما أوضحت سامية سامي مساعد الوزير لشئون شركات السياحة ورئيس اللجنة العليا للعمرة والحج، أنه تنفيذاً لتوجيهات وزير السياحة والآثار، نحو التحول الرقمي الكامل في كل خدمات الإدارة المركزية لشركات السياحة، جاء تطبيق"رفيق" تجسيداً لجهود الوزارة في دعم التحول الرقمي ورفع كفاءة إدارة منظومة الحج السياحي، من خلال توفير منصة إلكترونية تعمل على تحسين مستوى المتابعة والإشراف على حجاج السياحة، وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة، ودعم سرعة اتخاذ القرار اعتماداً على البيانات اللحظية، فضلاً عن توفير تجربة رقمية متكاملة وآمنة لحاج السياحة المصري، وإحكام الرقابة على تنفيذ البرامج والخدمات ميدانياً، وتوحيد قنوات التواصل داخل منظومة رسمية مؤمنة، ودعم الاستجابة السريعة للحالات الطارئة، وتوفير قاعدة بيانات مركزية محدثة، وتعزيز الشفافية وكفاءة التقارير الميدانية





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Tourism Ministry Hajj Tourism Companies Digital Platform Improve Service Delivery Enhance Hajj Tourism Experience

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egyptian Grand Mosque: Photography during Hajj is permissible, but with restrictionsThe Grand Mosque in Egypt clarified that photography during Hajj is permissible, but with restrictions. It is allowed as long as it does not distract the pilgrim from performing their duties and does not cause harm to others.

Read more »

البيان المشترك للقمة المصرية الأوغندية.. تعهدات السيسي وموسيفيني لحماية أمن القارة الأفريقية ومستقبل التنميةThe official statement of the Egyptian-Ougandan summit regarding the commitment of security and development for the African continent

Read more »

بيان مشترك للقمة المصرية الأوغندية: تعهدات السيسي وموسيفيني لحماية أمن القارة الأفريقية ومستقبل التنميةStatement released by the Egyptian-Ougandan summit, involving President Sisi and Potgieter, outlining their commitment to protect Africa's security and future development.

Read more »

Stable Dollar-Pound Exchange Rate and Factors Supporting Its StabilityThis news article discusses the relatively stable exchange rate of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar in major banks, as well as the factors contributing to its stability. It highlights the increase in the country's foreign exchange reserves and the positive impact on the dollar's stability. Additionally, it mentions the role of remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the tourism sector in supporting the dollar's stability.

Read more »

Egyptian Diplomacy Intensifies in Africa as BRIX Alliance GrowsThe Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Tameram Khalef, emphasized the growing importance of the BRIX alliance, which represents a significant economic bloc with a rapidly expanding population and a substantial economic output. He highlighted the bloc's large population (3.5 billion people, or nearly 45% of the world's population) and its substantial economic output (approximately $28 trillion). He also mentioned that the trade volume between Egypt and BRIX countries has reached approximately $45 billion. Opportunities for economic and investment growth in Egypt were also mentioned, as the country aims to benefit from BRIX countries' tourism sector, which receives millions of tourists annually.

Read more »

وفاة مزيفة وأخرى حقيقية وتحويل للتحقيق.. أحوال أهل الفن في 24 ساعة.. إلى متى تستمر؟The news includes information about the death of a fake person and the investigation into the death of a real person, as well as the continuation of a hot air phenomenon in the spring. It also mentions the government's decisions to launch a tourism ministry app, increase traffic patrols, provide social support jobs, improve services in provinces, enhance the transport system, expand call center services, and promote digital transformation and road discipline.

Read more »