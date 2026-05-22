An analysis of Egypt's foreign policy under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, emphasizing the restoration of the country's historical, regional and international influence, and the building of a strong and influential image.

NEWS TEXT: وعفا يكشف كواليس تصديه لركلة جزاء سيراميكا في الدوريالتأمينات: صرف 10 آلاف جنيه تحت حساب تسوية المعاشات لـ42 ألف مستحق قبل عيد الأضحى المهندس تامر الحبال، القيادي بحزب مستقبل وطن، أن السياسة الخارجية المصرية في عهد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي استعادت لمصر مكانتها التاريخية والإقليمية والدولية، ورسخت صورة الدولة القوية القادرة على حماية أمنها القومي والدفاع عن مصالح شعوب المنطقة، في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة والعالم تحديات غير مسبوقة وصراعات متشابكة تهدد استقرار العديد من الدول.

وقال الحبال، في تصريحات صحفية اليوم، إن الدولة المصرية نجحت خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بقيادة الرئيس السيسي، في بناء سياسة خارجية متوازنة تقوم على الحكمة والانفتاح وعدم التدخل في شؤون الدول، مع الحفاظ في الوقت نفسه على ثوابت الأمن القومي المصري، وهو ما جعل القاهرة طرفًا رئيسًا لا يمكن تجاوزه في مختلف الملفات الإقليمية والدولية، سواء في الشرق الأوسط أو أفريقيا أو منطقة البحر المتوسط. وأضاف أن مصر استعادت ثقلها السياسي والدبلوماسي في القارة الأفريقية بصورة كبيرة، بعدما أعاد الرئيس السيسي فتح دوائر التواصل والتعاون مع الدول الأفريقية، وحرص على تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية والتنموية مع دول القارة، إلى جانب دعم جهود الاستقرار والتنمية ومكافحة الإرهاب.

وأشار إلى أن التحركات المصرية في ملفات السودان وليبيا وغزة واليمن وسوريا تعكس حجم الدور المحوري الذي تلعبه القاهرة في الحفاظ على وحدة الدول الوطنية ومنع انهيار مؤسساتها، مؤكدًا أن الرئيس السيسي تعامل مع هذه الملفات بمنتهى الحكمة والاتزان، ونجح في حماية الدولة المصرية من تداعيات الفوضى التي ضربت المنطقة خلال السنوات الماضية





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Egypt's Foreign Policy Under Sisi Historical Return Regional And International Influence Building A Strong Image

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