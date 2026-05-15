Egypt Gold Prices Today: Market Update

The gold market in Egypt experienced a relatively stable situation at the start of the morning trading on the African Exchange, following the significant decline the other day. The price of a 21-carat gold gram experienced a decrease of EGP 15 a day. This stability comes amidst the ongoing global economic turmoil, escalating interest rates, changes in exchange rates and more. Economic indicators will influence gold prices. The market sees fluctuation in gold prices as the gold is considered a safe haven for investors. The current economic instability in Egypt may be reflected in the gold prices as well.

شهدت أسعار الذهب في مصر اليوم الجمعة 15 مايو 2026 حالة من الاستقرار النسبي خلال بداية التعاملات الصباحية، وذلك عقب الانخفاض الملحوظ الذي سجله المعدن الأصفر خلال تعاملات أمس، حيث تراجع سعر جرام الذهب عيار 21 بقيمة وصلت إلى 15 جنيهًا للجرام الواحد، وسط حالة من التذبذب المستمر التي تشهدها أسواق الذهب المحلية والعالمية خلال الفترة الحالية.

هبوط مفاجيء.. سعر الجنيه الذهب اليوم الجمعة 15-5-2026 ويأتي هذا الاستقرار بالتزامن مع متابعة المستثمرين والمستهلكين لتحركات الأسعار العالمية، خاصة في ظل استمرار التوترات الاقتصادية العالمية وتغيرات أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية، والتي تؤثر بشكل مباشر على حركة الذهب باعتباره ملاذًا آمنًا في أوقات التقلبات الاقتصادية. أسعار الذهب اليوم في مصر وفقًا لآخر تحديث صادر عن شعبة الذهب، سجلت أسعار الذهب في الأسواق المحلية المستويات التالية: - سعر الذهب عيار 24 سجل سعر جرام الذهب عيار 24 اليوم الجمعة حوالي 7960 جنيهًا.

- سعر الذهب عيار 21 سجل سعر جرام الذهب عيار 21 اليوم نحو 6965 جنيهًا. - سعر الذهب عيار 18 سجل سعر جرام الذهب عيار 18 إلى 5970 جنيهًا. سعر الجنيه الذهب اليوم سجل سعر الجنيه الذهب اليوم نحو 55720 جنيهًا، ويختلف السعر النهائي من تاجر لآخر وفقًا للمصنعية والضريبة والدمغة.

سعر الذهب عالميًا اليوم على الصعيد الدولي، سجلت أسعار الذهب في العقود الفورية نحو 4671.56 دولارًا للأوقية، وسط حالة من الترقب في الأسواق العالمية لقرارات البنوك المركزية وتحركات الدولار الأمريكي، والتي تؤثر بشكل مباشر على أسعار المعدن النفيس عالميًا.





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