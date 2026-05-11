Egypt's Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, Mohamed El-Gabaly, Meets with Japanese Ambassador to Discuss Investment Opportunities

The text discusses the importance of the automotive industry and the government's efforts to promote it, particularly in terms of local and foreign partnerships. It highlights the role of a specific company, Buizin Egypt, in the sector and its commitment to innovation and growth.

أكد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي أن هناك توجيهات من الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي بمواصلة تعزيز التعاون مع شركات القطاع الخاص، محليا ودوليا، لدعم استراتيجية الدولة الرامية إلى توطين صناعة السيارات وزيادة نسبة المكون المحلي وتعظيم الصادرات من المنتجات المصنعة في مصر، بما يسهم في دفع عجلة الاقتصاد الوطني.

جاء ذلك خلال الدكتور مصطفي مدبولى، اليوم الإثنين، بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر حيث تفقد مصنع بويزين مصر لمعالجات العادم، ورافقه خلال الجولة المهندس خالد هاشم وزير الصناعة، والدكتور أحمد الأنصاري محافظ الجيزة، والمهندس إيهاب عوض الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة بويزين مصر وعضو المجلس الأعلى لصناعة السيارات (من ذوي الخبرة). وشدد مدبولى، خلال الجولة، على الأهمية الكبيرة التي توليها الدولة لملف صناعة السيارات ومستلزماتها، والصناعات المغذية لها، لافتا إلى السعي الجاد الذي تبذله الحكومة لتوطين هذه الصناعة الحيوية عبر خلق قاعدة صناعية كبرى في هذا المجال الواعد وجذب الشركات الكبرى، كما أن هناك اهتماما خاصا بالسيارات الكهربائية في ظل توجه الدولة نحو التوسع في استخدام مصادر الطاقة النظيفة وتقليل الاعتماد على الوقود التقليدي.

ومن جانبه، أشار وزير الصناعة إلى أن الحكومة مُستعدة لتقديم حوافز استثنائية لأي شركة صناعة سيارات عالمية ستقوم بتوطين صناعاتها في مصر، موضحا أن مصنع بويزون إيجيبت يعد من المصانع المتخصصة في تصنيع أجزاء السيارات، خاصة أنظمة الشكمانات ومعالجة العادم بجودة تدعم الصناعة المحلية، ويسهم المصنع في توفير بدائل محلية للمكونات المستوردة ودعم قطاع الصناعات المغذية للسيارات في مصر. خلال الجولة، استمع رئيس الوزراء لشرح من الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة بويزين مصر، الذي أوضح أن الشركة تعتبر تابعة لشركة فريدريش بويزين المحدودة وشركائها، والتي تمتلك 30 موقعًا حول العالم.

وقال إن بويزين مصر تعد شريكًا معتمدًا لبعض أبرز شركات صناعة السيارات في العالم، حيث تتخصص في تصنيع كاتمات صوت العادم، وأنظمة العادم الكاملة، لافتا إلى أن هناك بالفعل 10 شراكات ذات قيمة مع الماركات العالمية، وفي طريقنا لإقامة المزيد من الشراكات الناجحة، كما يتوافر لدى الشركة 29 نظام عادم متنوع، ونسعى لتوفير المزيد منها. وتطرق للحديث عن تطور حجم العمالة والموظفين في شركة بويزين مصر خلال السنوات الماضية، حيث ارتفع من 43 موظفا في عام 2019 ليصل إلى 90 موظفا في 2026 (75 + 15 من مصادر خارجية).

ونوه إلى تحقيق الشركة مبيعات خلال عام 2025 بقيمة 810 مليون جنيه، ارتفاعا من 320 مليونا في عام 2023، متوقعا أن يصل حجم المبيعات خلال العام الحالي إلى أكثر من مليار جنيه، وهناك خطط مستقلبية لزيادة المبيعات بحلول 2028 لتصل إلى 1.334 مليار جنيه.

كما أشار إلى قيام الشركة بتوسعات في المصنع وفقا للبرنامج الوطني لتنمية صناعة السيارات، والذي ينطلق من رؤية وزارة الصناعة لبناء قاعدة صناعية قوية تنافسية لصناعة السيارات والصناعات المغذية في مصر، وتهيئة مناخ استثماري عالمي، مع خلق بيئة جاذبة ومستقرة لتوطين صناعة السيارات، وجذب كبريات الشركات العالمية، وتعميق التصنيع المحلي، وتحقيق الجدوى الاقتصادية بتشجيع الوصول إلى حجم إنتاج كمي اقتصادي يسمح بخفض التكاليف وزيادة التنافسية، فضلاً عن دعم الميزان التجاري للحد من فاتورة استيراد السيارات ومكوناتها، وفي الوقت نفسه زيادة صادرات مصر من السيارات. نوه كذلك بحصول شركة بويزين مصر على العديد من شهادات الأيزو العالمية في الجودة.

وقبل أن يتفقد خطوط الإنتاج، تفقد رئيس الوزراء ومرافقوه معرضا لمنتجات المصنع، ضم العديد من هذه المنتجات التي تشمل المرشحات الداخلية، والحواجز الداخلية، والواقي الحراري العلوي، وكاتم الصوت الأمامي، والأنابيب الأمامية للشكمانات، وغيرها. وعقب ذلك، تفقد رئيس الوزراء عددا من مراحل الإنتاج التي ضمت إدخال الخامات، والمكونات، وخطوط المكابس، وماكينات التشكيل عبر استخدام روبوتات، وروبوت تكويع المواسير، حيث يتم تصنيع معالجات العادم للعديد من العلامات التجارية.

وأثنى على إنتاج الشركة، مؤكدا استمرار الحكومة في تقديم مختلف صور الدعم الممكن لتوسعات الشركة، انطلاقا من إيمان الدولة بأهمية صناعة السيارات والسعي لتوطينها، والصناعات المغذية لها





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Automotive Industry Government Support Partnerships Innovation Growth Buizin Egypt

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