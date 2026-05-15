Egypt's Meat Sector Faces Supply Shortage Ahead of Eid Al-Adha, Prices Rise Despite Pressure on Sellers

The meat sector in Egypt is facing a shortage of supply ahead of Eid Al-Adha, with prices rising despite pressure on sellers. The head of the meat traders' association blames the shortage on the natural limitations of the country's grazing lands and the need to import a significant portion of its feed, which is linked to global inflation and the value of the dollar.

أكد هيثم عبد الباسط، رئيس شعبة القصابين بالغرف التجارية، أن سوق اللحوم يشهد حالة من التوافر مع اقتراب عيد الأضحى، سواء للحوم البلدية أو المستوردة، مشيرًا إلى أن الشركة القابضة طرحت كميات كبيرة من اللحوم السودانية والجيبوتية داخل المجمعات الاستهلاكية بأسعار تتراوح بين 350 و400 جنيه للكيلو، بهدف تخفيف العبء عن المواطنين.

أسعار اللحوم البلدية وأوضح خلال مداخلة ببرنامج"اليوم هنا القاهرة" المذاع على قناة"مودرن", أن أسعار اللحوم البلدية في محال الجزارة تتراوح حاليًا بين 470 و520 جنيهًا للكيلو حسب النوع والجودة، مؤكدًا أن المعروض متوفر بشكل طبيعي في الأسواق. ضبط 710 عبوات مواد غذائية ومصنعات لحوم منتهية الصلاحية بالشرقية.. صورضبط 1264 قطعة حلوى ومنتجات غذائية و171 كيلو لحوم ودواجن غير صالحة للاستهلاك بأسيوط قبل عيد الاضحي..

أسعار اللحوم اليومطريقة عمل لحمة الرأس بالبطاطس في الفرنوشدد على أن الجزارين ليسوا سبب ارتفاع الأسعار، قائلاً إن القطاع نفسه يعاني من ضغوط كبيرة وتراجع في حركة البيع، مضيفًا:"الجزار دلوقتي مش عارف يعيش". محدودية المراعي الطبيعيةوأشار عبد الباسط إلى أن مصر لا تُعد دولة منتجة للحوم بشكل كافٍ، لاعتمادها الجزئي على الاستيراد في ظل محدودية المراعي الطبيعية ونقص زراعات الأعلاف، موضحًا أن نحو 70% من الأعلاف يتم استيرادها من الخارج، ما يربط أسعار اللحوم مباشرة بتقلبات سعر الدولار والتضخم العالمي.

ولفت إلى أن الدولة بدأت بالفعل في التوسع بزراعة الأعلاف لتقليل فاتورة الاستيراد، تنفيذًا لتوجيهات رئاسية بزراعة 350 ألف فدان على الطرق الصحراوية، ضمن خطة تستهدف تعزيز الاكتفاء وتقليل الضغط على سوق اللحوم





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Meat Sector Shortage Prices Rise Pressure On Sellers Natural Limitations Feed Import Global Inflation Dollar Value

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