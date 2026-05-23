Egypt Weather: Hot Weather Continues, with Cooler Nights and Morning

Dr. Mohamed Ali Fehim, the head of the Center for Climate Change Information, confirmed the continuation of the 'climate ceasefire' for the fourth consecutive day, after the severe heat and severe weather conditions that affected the country last week. The current weather conditions have become closer to the moderate weather conditions that Egypt used to experience at this time of the year in the past.

أكد الدكتور محمد علي فهيم، رئيس مركز معلومات تغير المناخ، على استمرار ما وصفه بـ«الهدنة المناخية» لليوم الرابع على التوالي، بعد موجات الحرارة الشديدة والتقلبات الجوية الحادة التي تعرضت لها البلاد خلال الأسبوع الماضي.

حالة الطقس اليوم السبت، يشهد اعتدالاً ملحوظاً خلال ساعات الصباح الباكر على أغلب أنحاء الجمهورية، مع استمرار الأجواء الحارة نهاراً على القاهرة الكبرى والوجه البحري وشمال الصعيد، بينما تظل شديدة الحرارة على مناطق جنوب الصعيد. الأرصاد تحذر من تقلبات جوية حادة وأمطار رعدية ورياح.. حالة الطقس اليوم السبت. حالة الطقس في أسوان اليوم السبت، تقلبات جوية حادة ..

الأرصاد تحذر من حالة الطقس غداً السبت. درجات الحرارة اليوم، وأوضحت هيئة الأرصاد درجات الحرارة العظمى والصغرى المتوقعة، اليوم، على النحو التالي: القاهرة: العظمى: 31 درجة. الصغرى: 18 درجة. الإسكندرية: العظمى: 25 درجة.

الصغرى: 18 درجة. مطروح: العظمى: 24 درجة. الصغرى: 17 درجة. سوهاج: العظمى: 35 درجة.

الصغرى: 18 درجة. قنا: العظمى: 37 درجة. الصغرى: 21 درجة. أسوان: العظمى: 38 درجة. الصغرى: 23 درجة





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Egypt Weather Climate Ceasefire Severe Weather Hot Weather Cooler Nights And Morning Dr. Mohamed Ali Fehim Center For Climate Change Information Severe Weather Conditions Hot Weather Conditions Cooler Nights And Morning Conditions Egypt Weather Conditions Climate Ceasefire Conditions Weather Conditions In Egypt Weather Conditions In Aswan Weather Conditions In Suez Weather Conditions In Cairo Weather Conditions In Alexandria Weather Conditions In Port Said Weather Conditions In Port Sudan Weather Conditions In Port Said Weather Conditions In Port Sudan Weather Conditions In Port Said Weather Conditions In Port Sudan Weather Conditions In Port Said Weather Conditions In Port Sudan Weather Conditions In Port Said Weather Conditions In Port Sudan Weather Conditions In Port Said Weather Conditions In Port Sudan Weather Conditions In Port Said Weather Conditions In Port Sudan Weather Conditions In Port Said Weather Conditions In Port Sudan Weather Conditions In Port Said Weather Conditions 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