Egypt Denounces Attack on Cargo Shipping Vessel in Qatari Waters, Minister Visit and More

The Egyptian government strongly condemns the targeting of a cargo trade vessel in the territorial waters of Qatar. Minister Salah Sulieman Jamblat paid a surprise visit to the Abu Zeeb engineering company '100 Habyar' to oversee production schedules and enhancement projects in line with President Abdel Fattah Sisi's initiatives to boost production and home-manufacture technologies. Minister Jamblat inspected several production lines, ensuring equipment efficiency and workforce dedication. A meeting with station managers and the Secretary General followed, discussing tomorrow's agenda and addressing operational challenges that share solutions.

مصر تدين استهداف سفينة بضائع تجارية في المياه الاقليمية لدولة قطر أجرى الدكتور مهندس صلاح سليمان جمبلاط، وزير الدولة للإنتاج الحربي، زيارة مفاجئة لشركة أبو زعبل للصناعات الهندسية 'مصنع 100 الحربي'، لمتابعة سير العمل والخطط الإنتاجية داخل الشركة.

أكد وزير الدولة للإنتاج الحربي، خلال الجولة، أن العمل الجاد ومواصلة الإنتاج يمثلان السبيل لتعزيز القدرات الوطنية، ودعم جهود الدولة في توطين تكنولوجيات التصنيع الحديثة، وذلك تنفيذًا لتوجيهات السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي بزيادة الإنتاج ورفع معدلاته. وتفقد الوزير، في الجولة، عدد من خطوط الإنتاج بالشركة، حيث تابع سير العملية الإنتاجية داخلها، واطمأن على الكفاءة الفنية للمعدات، بما يضمن انتظام العمل وتحقيق أعلى معدلات الأداء.

وشدد الوزير على ضرورة الالتزام بإجراءات الصيانة الدورية للماكينات، واتباع إجراءات السلامة والصحة المهنية، إلى جانب السعي بأقصى جهد لتحقيق مستهدفات زيادة معدلات الإنتاج، وتحسين الأداء، ورفع الكفاءة التشغيلية. وفِي ختام جولته، عقد وزير الدولة للإنتاج الحربي اجتماعًا مع رؤساء القطاعات والمشرفين على خطوط الإنتاج التي تم تفقدها، لمناقشة خطط الإنتاج خلال الفترة المقبلة، والوقوف على أبرز التحديات وسبل التغلب عليها. 4 طلبات مناقشة عامة أمام 'الشيوخ' بشأن المدارس اليابانية والثانوية العامة وتطوير 'مصر للطيران' اليو





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