In Football, a championship is not defined by a detailed explanation of the circumstances and the consequences, but only by the name of the champion. Therefore, the Egyptian Club Zamalek of the Egyptian League will always be the champion, even though it may not have achieved the dominance and stability that a real champion would have had. What happened this season is reminiscent of what happened last season with Liverpool. Not everything went well for Liverpool in the upcoming season. The season passed, and it turned out that Liverpool was not a strong team, without its magnificent public, which no longer deserves the high rank it has achieved. In both cases, Zamalek could feel the weight of defeat on its opponents, which left competitors in a state of instability on both the technical and administrative levels.

تدين مصر افتتاح الإقليم الصومالي غير المتمركز سفارة في القدس المحتلة في كرة القدم، لا تُسجَّل البطولات في دفاتر التاريخ مصحوبة دائماً بشرحٍ كامل للظروف والملابسات، بل يُكتب اسم البطل فقط.

ولهذا سيظل نادي الزمالك بطلاً للدوري، وسيبقى جمهور النادي العظيم محتفلاً بلقب جاء بعد موسم طويل ومليء بالتقلبات والضغوط. لكن الاحتفال يجب ألا يمنع قراءة المشهد بواقعية، لأن الأندية الكبيرة لا تعيش على لحظة الانتصار وحدها، بل على القدرة على فهم أسباب الفوز حتى لا تتحول البطولة إلى مجرد استثناء مؤقت. الحقيقة أن الزمالك لم يفز بالدوري، لأنه الفريق الأكثر اكتمالاً فنياً، أو لأنه يمتلك أفضل مشروع كروي في المسابقة.

نعم، اللاعبون قدّموا مجهوداً كبيراً، وكثير منهم لعب فوق إمكاناته الحقيقية في أوقات حاسمة، كما أن الجهاز الفني تعامل مع ظروف صعبة وضغوط جماهيرية وإدارية متواصلة. لكن من الصعب القول إن الفريق كان صاحب الأداء الأكثر إقناعاً أو الاستقرار الفني الذي يليق ببطل قادر على فرض هيمنته لسنوات. ما حدث هذا الموسم يُشبه إلى حد كبير ما جرى مع نادي ليفربول العام الماضي.

عندما فاز بالدوري الإنجليزي في موسم شهد تراجعاً واضحاً للمنافسين أكثر مما شهد تفوقاً ساحقاً من الفريق البطل. فوقعت الإدارة في فخ لحظة الانتصار، فانكشف في الموسم الذي تلاه، واتضح أنه فريق شديد الضعف، بدون جمهوره المميز لما بلغ ترتيبه الحالي، والذي أعتقد أنه لا يستحقه. في الحالتين، استفاد البطل من اهتزاز خصوميه، وحالة عدم الاستقرار التي أصابت المنافسين على المستويين الفني والإداري.

الزمالك استفاد بوضوح من مشكلات المنافسين، فرق عانت من أزمات غرف الملابس، ودفعت ثمن التخبّط الإداري، وبعضها فقد شخصيته الفنية في مراحل حاسمة من الموسم. هناك منافسين أهدروا نقاطاً سهلة بشكل متكرَّر، وآخرون دخلوا في صراعات داخلية أثرت على تركيز اللاعبين والمدربين. وسط هذا المشهد المرتبك، نجح الزمالك في الحفاظ على قدر كبير من التماسك، مكّنه من اقتناص اللقب. لكن الخطورة تكمن في أن تتحول البطولة إلى شهادة مزيفة توحي بأن كل شيء على ما يرام.

الواقع يقول إن الزمالك ما زال يحتاج إلى إعادة بناء حقيقية إذا أراد الاستمرار في المنافسة محلياً وقارياً. الفريق يحتاج قبل أي شيء إلى مدرب أجنبي صاحب شخصية قوية، يملك تاريخاً واضحاً مع البطولات، ويكون قادراً على فرض الانضباط التكتيكي والنفسي داخل النادي. يحتاج إلى أسلوب كرة القدم الحديثة التي لم تعد تعتمد على الحماس وحده، بل على مشروع فني متكامل تبدأ من طريقة اللعب وتنتهي بإدارة التفاصيل الصغيرة.

كذلك يحتاج الزمالك إلى تدعيمات حقيقية، وكفى ما حدث من بعض اللاعبين أصحاب المستوى الذي لا يليق بالزمالك، بل بلاعبين يضيفون جودة واضحة في المراكز التي تعاني من ضعف أو غياب البدائل. بعض عناصر الفريق الحالية قدّمت أقصى ما لديها، وربما أكثر من طاقتها بالفعل، لكن البطولات الكبرى والاستمرارية تحتاج جودة أعلى وعمقاً أكبر في القائمة. الفوز بالدوري يمنح الزمالك دفعة معنوية مهمة، لكنه في الوقت نفسه يجب أن يكون جرس إنذار.

لأن الفارق بين البطل الحقيقي والبطل المؤقت هو أن الأول يطوّر نفسه بعد الانتصار، بينما يكتفي الثاني بالاحتفال حتى يكتشف أن الظروف التي منحته اللقب لم تعد موجودة في الموسم المقبل. تحية واجبة لمعتمد جمال، وللجهاز المعاون، وللإدارة، لكن التحية الأعظم للجمهور العظيم، الواعي المثقف الحكيم الذي يستحق حركة إصلاح شاملة للفريق





ElwatanNews / 🏆 23. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Soccer Zamalek Egyptian League Liverpool Strong Players Egypt's Reaction To Opening Of Somaliland Secr Football Championship Characterization Of The Champion Colombian Players English Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UAE: Defenses Tackle Six Drones During 48 Hours Amid Tensions, Denounces Iran as Source of ThreatThe UAE has accused Iran of being behind the drone attack on their nuclear power plant, while also bolstering its air defenses to counter increased threats.

Read more »

Egyptian News Briefs (June 2026)News articles from Egypt in June 2026, including changes to the law on business entities, pardons, and other decisions.

Read more »

Egypt's Minister of Education Discusses Study Results on Educational ReformsEgypt's Minister of Education discusses the results of a study on educational reforms presented at a conference on 'Future of Egypt in Education'.

Read more »

Special Trains for Eid Al-Adha and Community NeedThe National Railway Company of Egypt announces additional train services for Eid Al-Adha and public need.

Read more »

Egypt Denies Opening of Somaliland Region's Embassy in Jerusalem Occupied TerritoryWhile acknowledging the opening of Somaliland region's embassy in Jerusalem, Egypt denied it, expressing its disapproval in a strained conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the Iran agreement.

Read more »

Egypt Denounces the Opening of the Somaliland Region's Embassies in Israeli-Controlled Jerusalem .. Speculations on the Path of the Iranian Deal .. The Impact of Iranian Policies .. Dangers of Disruptions .. Protective Mechanisms .. Action Room .. Global Economy .. English Language .. Trade-Free WorldDespite the fact that the Egyptian foreign minister has not directly spoken about the peaceful referendum that led to the establishment of Somaliland, Egypt has expressed strong disapproval for the opening of its embassies in Jerusalem, which is occupied by Israel. Speculations regarding the overall path of the Iran nuclear deal are also looming large, with the United States alleging that Iran is responsible for the global financial crisis occurring. The incident at the Strait of Hormuz further escalates the tension, as it states that one-third of all internet-based trade and financial transactions are now moving through Iran. Legitimacy restoration for Iran has also been gaining popularity, as a British general expert has said that it represents a new Iranian security and diplomatic strategy in the region.

Read more »