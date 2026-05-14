Egypt's Participation in BRICS Ministerial Meeting Reflects Strategic Focus on Economic and Political Cooperation

Egypt's participation in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi reflects the country's strategic focus on enhancing its economic and political cooperation with other emerging economies, particularly in the context of the evolving global economic and political landscape. The meeting, which brings together foreign ministers and other senior officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, provides an opportunity for Egypt to strengthen its ties with these key emerging economies and contribute to the development of a more balanced and inclusive international system.

قال النائب ياسر الحفناوي، عضو مجلس النواب، إن مشاركة مصر في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة البريكس في العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي، خطوة مهمة في مسار تعزيز حضور التكتلات الاقتصادية الناشئة داخل النظام الدولي، خاصة في ظل التحولات الاقتصادية والسياسية المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم، مضيفاً أن المشاركة تعكس حرص الدولة المصرية على تعظيم الاستفادة من عضويتها في البريكس، ليس فقط على المستوى الاقتصادي، وإنما أيضاً على مستوى التنسيق السياسي والدبلوماسي تجاه القضايا الدولية والإقليمية.

وأضاف الحفناوي، أن كلمة مصر التي ألقاها الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي، تحمل رسائل مهمة، أبرزها تأكيد توجه مصر نحو توسيع التعاون الاقتصادي مع دول البريكس، والدفع بمشروعات استراتيجية تخدم الأمن الغذائي والتكامل الصناعي، وفي مقدمتها مشروع المركز اللوجستي للحبوب بشرق بورسعيد، الذي يعكس رؤية مصر للتحول إلى مركز إقليمي للتجارة وسلاسل الإمداد، كما أن التركيز على دعم بنك التنمية الجديد يعكس اهتمام القاهرة بإيجاد بدائل تمويلية تدعم الدول النامية بعيداً عن الضغوط التقليدية للمؤسسات المالية الدولية.

وزير الخارجية يلتقي نظيره البرازيلي على هامش اجتماع وزراء خارجية البريكسوزير الخارجية يلتقي رئيس وزراء الهند بمشاركة أعضاء تجمع البريكسوزير الخارجية يتوجه إلى نيودلهي للمشاركة في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة البريكسفتح باب التقدم للنداء السابع لبرنامج المشروعات البحثية متعددة الأطراف ضمن برنامج البريكسوأشار إلى أنه على الصعيد السياسي، جاءت مواقف مصر واضحة تجاه ضرورة إصلاح النظام الدولي ومجلس الأمن، بما يضمن تمثيلا عادلاً للقارة الأفريقية، وهو موقف يعزز من الدور المصري كصوت داعم للقضايا الأفريقية داخل المحافل الدولية، كما عكست كلمة وزير الخارجية إدراكاً مصرياً لحجم التحديات التي تواجه المنطقة، سواء فيما يتعلق بتصاعد التوترات الإقليمية أو تداعياتها الاقتصادية على أمن الطاقة والملاحة وسلاسل الإمداد، وجددت مصر تأكيدها على أولوية الحلول الدبلوماسية ورفض أي محاولات لزعزعة استقرار دول الخليج، بالتوازي مع استمرار التحرك المصري المكثف لدعم القضية الفلسطينية ووقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية وضمان دخول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة.

وأكد النائب ياسر الحفناوي أن المشاركة في اجتماعات البريكس تكتسب أهمية إضافية من خلال اللقاءات الثنائية المرتقبة مع المسؤولين الهنود ووزراء خارجية دول البريكس، إلى جانب التواصل مع مجتمع الأعمال الهندي، وهو ما يعكس توجهاً مصرياً واضحاً نحو توسيع الشراكات الاقتصادية والاستثمارية مع القوى الصاعدة، والاستفادة من الفرص التي يتيحها الانضمام إلى البريكس في جذب الاستثمارات وتعزيز التعاون التكنولوجي والصناعي. واختتم الحفناوي، حديثه بالتأكيد على أن المشاركة المصرية تعكس حرص مصر على تعظيم الاستفادة من عضويتها في البريكس، باعتبار التكتل أحد أبرز التجمعات الاقتصادية الصاعدة في العالم، بما يفتح المجال أمام تعزيز التعاون التجاري والاستثماري، وتوسيع فرص التمويل والتنمية، ودعم المشروعات الكبرى في مجالات الطاقة والبنية التحتية والتكنولوجيا





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