Egypt News: Cairo Education Department Announces Details of 2026 Secondary School Transfer Results

The Cairo Education Department has announced details of the 2026 secondary school transfer results, which are eagerly awaited by students and parents. The director of the department, Dr. Hema Ismail Abu Kileya, provided the following details to reassure students and parents about the 2026 secondary school transfer results.

مديرية التربية والتعليم بالقاهرة أعلنت تفاصيل عاجلة بشأن نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة التي ينتظرها جميع الطلاب وأولياء الأمور بفارغ الصبر. وقالت الدكتورة همت إسماعيل أبو كيلة مدير مديرية التربية والتعليم بالقاهرة التفاصيل التالية لطمأنة الطلاب وأولياء الأمور بشأن نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة : نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة على بوابة التعليم الأساسي سوف تظهر قريباً.

ويمكن لمن يهمه الأمر الوصول إلى رابط نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة على بوابة التعليم الأساسي من خلال الضغط على https://eduserv.cairo.gov.eg/Results/DifferentStages. خطوات الاستعلامنتيجة الصف الثاني الإعدادي برقم الجلوس 2026 ظهرت الآن في بعض المدارسنتيجة الصف السادس الابتدائي برقم الجلوس والاسم 2026 .. مدارس تعلن ظهورها الآن. وموعد نتيجة صفوف النقل 2026 لم يتم إعلان يوم أو تاريخ محدد له حتى الآن في أي من مديريات التربية والتعليم الموجودة على مستوى الجمهورية ، ولكن من المتوقع إعلانها قريباً.

وأكدت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، أن نتيجة صفوف النقل 2026 لا تحتاج إلى اعتمادها رسميا من محمد عبد اللطيف وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني. وقالت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني : نتيجة صفوف النقل 2026 يتم إعلانها مباشرة في المدارس بمجرد انتهاء أعمال التصحيح ورصد الدرجات في كل مدرسة





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Secondary School Transfer Results 2026 Cairo Education Department Dr. Hema Ismail Abu Kileya Results On The Education Basic Portal Steps To Check Results Secondary School Transfer Results 2026 Secondary School Transfer Results 2026 Announc Secondary School Transfer Results 2026 Date Secondary School Transfer Results 2026 Need Fo Secondary School Transfer Results 2026 Announc

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News TextNews text about students' results in Egypt

Read more »

Egyptian News on Eid-al-Adha Prayer Times for 2026News text related to the recent increase in searches for the prayer time for Eid-al-Adha 2026, coordinated with the announcement of the time by the Ministry of Religious Endowments regarding the start of Eid-al-Adha officially, accompanied by widespread preparations by citizens to perform Eid prayers in the larger public spaces and mosques across various provinces.

Read more »

Dr. NAME Inspects Development Progress in Pyramids and Al-Giza Area, Inspects Cairo-Suez Road, and Visits Japanese School and Secondary School for BoysDr. NAME, the Prime Minister, visited the Pyramids and Al-Giza area to inspect the progress of development in the region. He also inspected the Cairo-Suez Road, which connects the northern and southern motorways, and visited the Japanese School and Secondary School for Boys in the Bolak Dekeror Educational Complex in Giza.

Read more »

لجنة 'SheTrades Egypt' تستعرض خطة عمل 2026 لتعزيز نفاذ رائدات الأعمال للأسواق الدوليةلجنة تسيير مشروع 'SheTrades Egypt' تستعرض خطة عمل 2026 لتعزيز نفاذ رائدات الأعمال للأسواق الدولية

Read more »

الاخبار الاقتصادية الشرق الأوسط NEWS 23 مايو 2026تداولت اللجوبي الذهبي في الجنيه المصري 40 جنيه خلال الـ7 أيام الماضية، كما أعلنت وزارة التعاون الدولي زيادة حجم سوق الأثاث في مصر. كما أوضح السيد الرئيس السيسيbackup here that مصر ستكون شريكا فاعلا في مسيرة التنمية للبناء في إفريقيا. وقد أفادت بأن أطفال بعض الأسر رفضوا تشجيع فريق كرة القدم بسبب تفضيلهم لفريق آخر. وقد أخبر المدير الفني المتاحة لكللمنتخب الارجنتينيين بأن منتخب إسبانيا يسعى للفوز ببطولة كأس العالم 2026 بإمكانه ذلك.

Read more »

Teaching in the New Valley: The Beginning of Grading and Correction WorkThe New Valley Education Department has announced the start of grading and correction work for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam 2025-2026. The exams for the First and Second Lower Secondary Schools and the Secondary School Transfer Courses were completed in recent days, with the grading and correction work starting today. The grading and correction work was carried out in a disciplined and peaceful manner, with the Education Department's Director General visiting a school in the city of Kharga to inspect the grading and correction work for the Second Lower Secondary School students. The grading and correction work was also carried out for the High School students and the Primary School students. The Education Department Director General expressed satisfaction with the smooth running of the exams and the absence of any obstacles or problems that could affect the exam process. He also expressed gratitude to all the relevant authorities, security forces, and medical personnel who participated in the exams, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and coordination in ensuring a safe and organized environment for the public during the holiday period.

Read more »