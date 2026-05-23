Eid Prayers, Fasting and Sacrifice on 10th of Dhul-Hijjah: Ministry of Awqaf Statement

The Ministry of Awqaf emphasized the importance of the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, also known as the 10th of Muharram, as one of the most sacred and auspicious days of the year. It is marked by the meeting of mothers of the faithful, the beginning of the Hajj season, and the beginning of the season of sacrifice. The Ministry stated that these days are blessed with a high degree of religious significance, as they are accompanied by significant spiritual events, and that they are an excellent opportunity for Muslims to seek forgiveness and draw nearer to Allah through acts of worship, prayers, and acts of charity. The Ministry also highlighted the significance of feeding the poor and needy on the day of Eid-ul-Adha, and paying debts to relatives and friends.

أكدت وزارة الأوقاف، أن العشر الأوائل من ذي الحجة تُعد من أعظم أيام العام فضلًا ومكانة، لما اختصها الله به من نفحات إيمانية واجتماع لأمهات العبادات والططباء، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الأيام المباركة تمثل موسمًا عظيمًا للتقرب إلى الله تعالى بالطاعات والأعمال الصالحة.

الحج بدون تصريح.. خطيب المسجد الحرام يحذر: قبول الفريضة يكون بأمرين3 أنواع للاستطاعة تحدد وجوب الحج .. وهذه حالات جواز الإنابةوأوضحت وزارة الأوقاف، في تقرير لها عن العشر الأوائل من ذي الحجة، أن فضل هذه الأيام ثابت بنصوص القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية، حيث أقسم الله تعالى بها في قوله سبحانه: ﴿وَالْفَجْرِ * وَلَيَالٍ عَشْرٍ﴾، كما وصفها النبي بأنها أحب الأيام إلى الله في العمل الصالح، داعيًا إلى الإكثار فيها من التهليل والتكبير والتحميد.

فضل عظيم ومغفرة للذنوبوأضافت وزارة الأوقاف، أن من أعظم ما يميز عشر ذي الحجة اجتماع العبادات الكبرى فيها، من الصلاة والصيام والصدقة والحج، وهو ما يمنحها خصوصية لا تتكرر في غيرها من أيام العام، مؤكدة أن يوم عرفة يمثل ذروة هذه الأيام المباركة بما يحمله من فضل عظيم ومغفرة للذنوب، خاصة لغير الحجاج بصيامه. وشددت الوزارة على أهمية اغتنام هذه الأيام بالإكثار من ذكر الله، وقراءة القرآن، وصلة الأرحام، وبر الوالدين، والصدقات، والإقبال على الطاعات، إلى جانب إضاءة شعيرة التكبير في البيوت والمساجد والأسواق، تعظيمًا لشعائر الله.

كما أوضحت أن الأضحية من أبرز شعائر هذه الأيام المباركة، داعية المسلمين إلى الالتزام بآدابها وأحكامها الشرعية، وإدخال السرور على الفقراء والمحتاجين، تحقيقًا لمعاني التكافل والرحمة. وأكدت وزارة الأوقاف أن العشر الأوائل من ذي الحجة فرصة عظيمة لتزكية النفوس وتجديد العهد مع الله تعالى، داعية المسلمين إلى استثمارها في الطاعات والبعد عن المعاصي والخلافات، حتى ينالوا فضل هذه الأيام المباركة وثوابها العظيم.





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Islam Rituals Sacrifice Prayer Good Deeds Forgiveness Acts Of Worship Eid Prayer Eid Fasting Eid Sacrifice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conditions for Participation in Eid Al-Adha SacrificeThe text discusses the conditions for participating in the Eid Al-Adha sacrifice, including the eligibility criteria, the types of animals allowed, the age limit, and the necessary conditions for the sacrifice to be valid. It also mentions the conditions for distributing the sacrificed animals and the permissibility of cutting one's hair and beard before the sacrifice.

Read more »

Legal Views on Pilgrimage, Prayer, and SacrificeThis article presents a collection of Fatwas on various aspects of Islam, including the participation of non-Hajj participants in the benefits of Arafat Day, the legality of cutting the prayer to attend prayer, and the permissibility of buying pork using zakat funds.

Read more »

مصر تعتزم افتتاح 31 مسجداً غدا الجمعة وإحلال وتجديد آخرينThe Ministry of Awqaf has announced the opening of 31 mosques on Friday 22 May 2026 in 14 governorates, including the construction and renovation of one mosque, and the repair and renovation of 22 mosques, and the maintenance and development of 8 mosques.

Read more »

Dua for Eid Prayer Month First - Google Search Popular Prayer MentionIslamic prayer advice for the first Friday in the month of Dhul-Hijjah (religious day) in the form of a Dua for Muslims.

Read more »

Dar al-Ifta' responds to a question on the obligation of animal sacrifice and the permissibility of buying meat by weightThe Supreme Council for Islamic Guidance in Egypt responds to a question on the obligation of animal sacrifice and the permissibility of buying meat by weight. The council clarifies that the sacrifice is a sunnah for those who can afford it every year, and it is not permissible to reduce the sacrifice to a lesser amount in the following year. The council also discusses the permissibility of saving the meat and the distribution of the sacrifice.

Read more »

Egyptian News on Eid-al-Adha Prayer Times for 2026News text related to the recent increase in searches for the prayer time for Eid-al-Adha 2026, coordinated with the announcement of the time by the Ministry of Religious Endowments regarding the start of Eid-al-Adha officially, accompanied by widespread preparations by citizens to perform Eid prayers in the larger public spaces and mosques across various provinces.

Read more »