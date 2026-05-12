Elements of the Muslim Brotherhood Steal Charitable Donations in Turkey

The text reveals that elements of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, while residing in Turkey, have engaged in routinely stealing charitable donations and allegations of using the funds selfishly, leaving locally the victims and authorities to unravel the mystery. The criminal activities were performed for the purpose of satisfying the economic needs of the group and ensuring it survives. The actions of the individuals were rejected by governments that in the past supported the group financially, leading countries to withdraw their support.

أفادت المعلومات الواردة من تركيا- حيث تقيم عناصر جماعة الإخوان الإرهابية الهاربة- بقيام اثنين من عناصر التنظيم"جناح محمود حسين" بالاستيلاء على أموال تبرعات تم جمعها بزعم إيصالها إلى ذويهم.

ويتهم العنصر الإخواني الهارب في تركيا مصعب صالح عبد العزيز صالح، العنصر الإخواني الهارب مصطفي رضا السيد مصطفى الحنفى، بجمع مبالغ مالية من العناصر الإخوانية الهاربة بتركيا؛ بدعوى توجيهها لدعم أهلية مضارين الجماعة الإرهابية وقيامه بالاستيلاء على تلك المبالغ لصالحه الشخصي و الاستيلاء على تلك الأموال وإخفائها... وهذه ليست سوى واحدة من العديد من الأحداث التي شكلت أخرية مسلسل فضائح عناصر الإخوان الهاربة في تركيا...

كما أن إحجام كثير من دول العالم التي كانت في السابق تدعم وتمول أنشطة الإخوان عن الاستمرار في تمويلهم قد أربك صفوف التنظيم الدولي وحسابات قياداته ورموزه الفاعلة... وقد أعادت الإدارة الأمريكية تأكيد مواقفها المناهضة لتنظيم الإخوان الإرهابي...

وقد أدركت دول العالم لاسيما في غرب أوروبا الأهداف الحقيقية للعناصر الإخوانية المقيمه على أراضيها وزيف دعاياتهم بأنهم مضطهدون سياسيا في بلدانهم الأصلية بعد أن انكشفت مؤامراتهم للنيل من الاستقرار والأمن ليس فقط من بلدانهم الأصلية بل حتى في الدول التي قدمت لهم المأوى والملاذ في بعض الأوقات..





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elements Of Muslim Brotherhood Charitable Donations Originate From Turkey Friendly Consequences Of Withdrawal Of Support Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Sentiments Profit Motive Messianic Burden Borough Jerusalem State Line Muslim Media

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• When: Today

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