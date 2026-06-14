Excitement builds as Mexico City announces exam dates for thousands of assistant teacher hopefuls

The Central Agency for Organization and Administration has opened inquiries for the electronic exam dates for assistant science teacher positions through the official government jobs portal. Applicants are advised to check the portal regularly for updates and to follow the specific steps to access their exam schedule. A detailed mechanism for handling successful candidates beyond the required number has also been explained.

أظهرت تقارير إعلامية México City's booming economy has led to a surge in demand for state employment exams, particularly for assistant teacher positions in the science subject.

The Central Agency for Organization and Administration announced that inquiries about the exam date and location are available through the official government jobs portal. This move aims to streamline the process for thousands of applicants competing for these roles within the Ministry of Education.

The portal serves as the primary channel for all government job listings, and for the specific competition for assistant science teachers, candidates can access the exam schedule by visiting the official website and following the prescribed steps. The agency emphasized that applicants must enter their personal details accurately, including national ID and registration number, to retrieve their exam details. Continuous monitoring of the portal is advised for any updates regarding the exam timeline or location.

Furthermore, the agency clarified the procedure for successful candidates who rank above the required number in their governorate. Such applicants will be given the opportunity to qualify for the next stage in other governorates with remaining vacancies. They will be allowed to prioritize their preferred locations via the portal.

In cases of tied scores, the resolution follows the criteria outlined in the Education Law's Executive Regulations: highest qualification ranking, highest grade within that rank, higher educational degree, earlier graduation date, and seniority in age. Candidates are urged to follow the agency's official social media pages and the portal for any further instructions





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墨西哥 政府 工作 考试 Assistant Teacher Exam Government Jobs Portal Central Agency For Organization And Administra Science Teacher Recruitment Education Ministry Hiring

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