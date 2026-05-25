Ecosystem-friendly agriculture and water management in Egypt

The new law aims to promote sustainable agriculture and efficient water management in Egypt. It includes penalties for those who grow crops that require high water resources in unauthorized areas and times. It also aims to conserve water resources, ensure fair distribution, and establish appropriate technologies for their management. The law prohibits the cultivation of crops that are harmful to water resources in designated areas, as determined by a government decree, after consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. It also prohibits the modification of developed irrigation systems or the operation of pumps in existing irrigation systems. Instead, it encourages the use of alternative water sources, such as desalinated seawater in coastal areas and groundwater in desert areas. Additionally, it aims to establish systems for treating wastewater and reusing it in agriculture, as well as preventing the establishment of fish farms or shrimp farms in riverine areas to protect water quality. The law also aims to prevent the construction of dams or works that obstruct the flow of rivers and rainwater, to prevent the construction of any structures in flood basins or works that obstruct the flow of rainwater and floodwaters, and to prevent the construction of any structures in flood basins or works that obstruct the flow of rainwater and floodwaters. The law also includes penalties for those who cut down or remove trees and crops in public lands related to water resources, unless authorized by the relevant government agency.

تضمن قانون الري والموارد المائية عقوبات لكل من يقوم بزراعة الأرز والمحاصيل ذات الاحتياجات المائية العالية في غير المساحات والمناطق المحددة بالقرار الوزاري بالحبس مدة لا تزيد عن ستة أشهر وبغرامة لا تقل عن ألفين جنيه، ولا تزيد على عشرة آلاف جنيه عن الفدان أو كسر الفدان أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، وتضاعف العقوبة في حالة تكرار المخالفة.

وتركز فلسفة قانون الري والموارد المائية على دعم الرؤية المستقبلية لإدارة مصادر الموارد المائية بشكل أكثر كفاءة، وبما يقنن الاستخدامات المائية ويضمن عدالة توزيعها ويحدد التقنيات الملائمة لإدارتها من خلال حظر زراعة المحاصيل الشرهة للمياه في غير المساحات الصادرة بتحديدها قرار وزاري، بعد التنسيق مع وزارة الزراعة واستصلاح الأراضي. وحظر تعديل نظم الري المطور أو تشغيل طلمبات على المساقى المطورة والاعتماد على مصادر جديدة للمياه عند التخطيط لتنفيذ مشروعات تنموية وعمرانية جديدة مثل (المياه المحلاة بالمناطق الساحلية – المياه الجوفية بالمناطق الصحراوية) مع إنشاء نظم لمعالجة مياه الصرف الصحى لإعادة استخدامها في مجال الزراعة.

كما حظر إقامة مزارع أو أقفاص سمكية بالمجارى المائية لحماية نوعية المياه وحظر إقامة أي منشآت في مخرات السيول أو تنفيذ أعمال لحجز مياة الأمطار والسيول الجارية في الأودية الطبيعية والاستفادة من مياه الأمطار والسيول لدعم الميزان المائى. جنوب سيناء تتحول إلى نموذج عالمي للتنمية المستدامة عبر حصاد السيول والطاقة النظيفة، حيث يتم دمج حماية الأودية من السيول مع إنشاء سدود لحصاد مياه الأمطار.

كما يتم تنفيذ مشروعات للمياه الجوفية وحماية الأودية من السيول في بحيرة و7 سدود بـ241 مليون جنيه.. تفاصيل خطة حماية مرسى علم من أخطار السيول. كما وضع قانون الري والموارد المائية عقوبات للمخالفين حيث نصت المادة 120 من القانون على أن يعاقب كل من يقوم بقطع أو قلع الأشجار والنخيل التى زرعت أو تزرع في الأملاك العامة ذات الصلة بالموارد المائية بغرامة لا تقل عن ألف جنيه ولا تزيد على خمسة آلاف جنيه عن الشجرة الواحدة أو النخلة الواحدة.

وجاء ذلك تطبيقا لنص المادة 9 من قانون الري والموارد المائية والتى تنص على أنه لا يجوز التصرف فى الأشجار والنخيل التى زرعت أو تزرع في الأملاك العامة ذات الصلة بالموارد المائية والري بقطعها أو قلعها إلا بترخيص من الإدارة العامة المختصة، ولهذه الإدارة أن تضع نظاما لزراعة الأشجار والنخيل على هذه الأملاك وتحديد أسباب وطرق إزالتها وفقا للضوابط التى تبينها اللائحة التنفيذية





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