Finance Ministry to Pay Out May 2026 Salaries for Fourth Consecutive Day

The Finance Ministry will start paying out salaries for May 2026 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, May 24, 2025. The payments will start from Tuesday and will continue for three consecutive days, before the Eid Al-Adha holiday. The salaries will reach a total of 14,900 pounds. Check your salary after the new increase. The Ministry of Finance has arrested the payment of May salaries. Details of the payment before Eid Al-Adha 2026. The Ministry of Finance has announced the postponement of May salaries. Check the details of the payment.

تستكمل وزارة المالية؛ صباح غدا الأحد 24-5-2025؛ عمليات صرف مرتبات شهر مايو 2026 للعاملين بالدولة لليوم الرابع على التوالي. متي تم صرف المرتباتوبدأت وزارة المالية اعتبارا من الثلاثاء الماضي ولمدة 3 أيام متصلة؛ في صرف مرتبات شهر مايو 2026 قبل حلول عيد الأضحي المبارك.

يصل لـ14,900 جنيه.. احسب مرتبك بعد الزيادة الجديدةالقبض بكرة .. تفاصيل صرف مرتبات الموظفين قبل عيد الأضحى 2026المالية تُعلن تبكير صرف مرتبات مايو.. تعرف على المواعيدتفاصيل صرف المرتباتوفقًأ لتعليمات واضحة من أحمد كجوك، وزير المالية بالتحرك قدمًأ لصرف مرتبات شهر مايو 2026؛للموظفين بالحكومة على مستوى 58 وزارة وهيئة حكومية تابعة ومستقلة والتي تتضمن تحويل الرواتب قبل حلول عيد الأضحي المبارك. ما القصة





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Finance Ministry Salaries May 2026 Eid Al-Adha New Increase Payment Postponement

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