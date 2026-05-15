Frenchman Kylian Mbappe: 'I'm the fourth striker, no problem with Arbelia', after being excluded from the starting lineup and facing criticism for his Sardinian trip

Kylian Mbappe, the French forward for Real Madrid, discusses his exclusion from the starting lineup and the criticism he faced for his Sardinian trip, while also expressing his readiness to compete with other strikers for a spot in the team.

NEWS TEXT: مواعيد مباريات الجمعة 15 مايو 2026 والقنوات الناقلة.. ليفربول ضد أستون فيلاالعثور على 12 جثة داخل قارب مطاطي قذفتهم الأمواج إلى شاطئ سيدي براني غرب مطروحنشر في: الجمعة 15 مايو 2026 - 11:15 ص | آخر تحديث: الجمعة 15 مايو 2026 - 11:15 ص يرى الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، لاعب ريال مدريد الإسباني، أنه أصبح الخيار الرابع في خط هجوم الفريق بعدما استبعده المدرب ألفارو أربيلوا من التشكيلة ‌الأساسية في المباراة التي فاز فيها الفريق 2-صفر على ريال أوفييدو أمس الخميس.

وغاب اللاعب الفرنسي عن مباراة يوم الأحد الماضي التي خسرها الفريق 2-صفر أمام برشلونة، كما تعرض لصيحات استهجان من الجماهير عند عودته من إصابة في عضلات الفخذ الخلفية. وشارك مبابي بديلا في الدقيقة 68، بعدما فضل أربيلوا الدفع بكل من فينيسيوس جونيور وجونزالو جارسيا في الهجوم. وقال مبابي للصحفيين: 'أنا لائق تماما، لم ألعب لأنني بالنسبة للمدرب المهاجم الرابع في الفريق بعد فرانكو ماستانتونو وفيني وجونزالو:وتابع: 'لا توجد لدي أي مشكلة مع أربيلوا.

يجب تقبل فلسفة المدرب، وعلي أن أبذل جهدا أكبر للمنافسة مع فيني وجونزالو وماستانتونو'. وتعرض مبابي لانتقادات من الجماهير بسبب سفره إلى سردينيا خلال فترة تعافيه، رغم تأكيده أنه حصل على إذن من النادي





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Sports Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Exclusion From The Starting Lineup Criticism Sardinian Trip

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