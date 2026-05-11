French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Egypt and dissemination of treaty ratifying financial assistance to Egyptian people

The article highlights President Macron's visit to Egypt, his proposal to improve ties between France and Africa, and how Egypt receives up to 4 billion dollars from the IMF after its latest two hikes.

مستشار الرئيس للشؤون الصحية: اتخذنا كل الإجراء الاحترازية والوقائية لمنع وصول فيروس هانتاميساعد وزير الخارجية: 80% من قرارات الهجرة غير الشرعية تتم بضغط من الأهالي..

وتكلفة الرحلة تصل إلى نصف مليون جنيه مساعد وزير الخارجية: تصديق ماكرون على قانون إعادة الآثار المهربة خطوة مهمة إيجابية جدًا لدول إفريقي.. فيديو..

ماكرون يركض في شارع خالد بن الوليد بالإسكندريةمحمد معيط: مصر ستحصل على 4 مليارات دولار من صندوق النقد بعد المراجعتين الأخيرتينقال الإعلامي محمد علي خير إن أي حاكم يأتي لإدارة دولة ويجد أن علاقاتها مع دول الجوار أو ما بعدها بها مشاكل، يلجأ إلى ما يُعرف في الدبلوماسية بسياسة “تصفير المشاكل”، أي العمل على جعل هذه العلاقات “صفر مشاكل”. وأرجع ذلك إلى السياسة الخارجية المصرية خلال الـ12 سنة الماضية، العمل على تصفير المشاكل، من خلال تصويب علاقات الخارجية المصرية مع الدول الإفريقية والعربية





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President Macron's Visit To Egypt Ratifying Treaty Financial Assistance To Egyptian People Egyptian President's Strategy To Resolve Inter Egyptian President's Strategy In International Africa France's Policy To Improve Ties With African C Development Aid Inconsistency Development Aid Surge Egyptian Structure To Cope With Stagflation Egypt's Development Aid Surge To IMF

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Stable Dollar Exchange Rate in Egypt, Bank Holidays and Central Bank's Economic Risks DiscussionThe Egyptian pound has shown stability in its exchange rate against the US dollar, with the largest gold rate reaching 8017 Egyptian pounds. The prices of poultry and bread have also decreased, reaching 52.69 Egyptian pounds. The Central Bank of Egypt has released the latest rates for the largest dollar in the official market, which reached 52.69 Egyptian pounds for purchase and 52.79 Egyptian pounds for sale in the Saib bank. The average exchange rate in most banks remained consistent.

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مؤشر خطر.. ارتفاع معدلات السكتة الدماغية بين الأجيال الصغيرة والشباب يثير قلقًا لحماية صحة الأفراد في السن الممتد*Dr. Hany Helal, President of Suez Canal University, former Minister of Higher Education, shares his perspective on the importance of the opening of the new campus in the city of Burj Al-Arab, attended by President Sisi of Egypt and President Macron of France. He emphasizes that Egypt's role in supporting development initiatives on the African continent is crucial, highlighting Suez Canal University's mission to train leaders in Africa and its specialized programs for capacity building in various fields of development.

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السيسي يعالج تعقيدات السلام ويؤكد جاهزيته لمواجهة التحديات في المشهد اللبناني والإقليميPresident Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expresses Egypt's deep concern about the escalation of attacks in the West Bank and emphasizes the need to revive the political process that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem. President al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for a commemorative photo ahead of the inauguration of the new headquarters of Al-Azhar University. Al-Sisi also affirms Egypt's rejection of any violation of the sovereignty of Arab countries and calls for a halt to regional escalation and the reinforcement of humanitarian aid to Gaza without restrictions. Furthermore, he strongly emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Lebanon and vowed to reject any attempt to violate the sovereignty of Arab countries or undermine the capabilities of their peoples. He also reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for the security and stability of Arab countries.

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دبلوماسي فرنسي سابق: مصر من الدول الناطقة بالفرنسية منذ أكثر من 40 عامًاFrench former diplomat: Egypt is among the countries speaking French for over 40 years, with the WHO raising the alarm about the risk of Hantavirus in Tinerife.

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تحليل: صعودprices of gold and the strengthening of relations between Egypt and France - Macron's latest visit to Egypt and its message about security and stabilityDr. Ahmed Yusuf, a French university professor, discusses the deep historical friendship between Egypt and France and the close cooperation in several fields, especially academia and education. He emphasizes the importance of political understanding in strengthening the bilateral ties. Meanwhile, President Macron, on his latest visit to Egypt, demonstrates his support for the country's stability and emphasizes that the current crisis is limited to the current situation due to the virus, and that the risk of swine flu or other diseases has been ruled out.

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Egyptian Al-Azhar Institute Allows Multiple Umrahs Within a Trip to Holy MosqueThe Egyptian Grand Mufti's Fatwa Allows Multiple Umrahs in a Trip to the Holy Mosque

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