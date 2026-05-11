French Official Discusses Key Topics of African-French Summit

French official discusses key topics of the upcoming African-French summit, including the role of civil society, security and peace in Africa, and the activation of effective governance in the continent.

تحدث باسكال كونفافرو المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية، عن أهم القضايا التي سيتم مناقشتها وطرحها في القمة الأفريقية- الفرنسية، موضحًا أن: - اليوم الأول ستكون للمجتمع المدني وفي قلبه العلاقات مع الدول الأفريقية، وتناقشنا مع الشباب، الشركات، الفنانين، وكل الجهات المعنية.

- المناقشات -غدا-(في اليوم الثاني) ستكون على مستوى القادة والرؤساء، وسيتم تناول الأمن والسلم في القارة الأفريقية، وكيفية دعمها لحل أزماتها، ودعم الاتحاد الأفريقي وجهود الوساطة والسلام الذي يقوم بها. - سيتم مناقشة كيفية تفعيل الحوكمة الفعالة في أفريقيا من أجل حشد المزيد من التمويلات للاستثمارات في أفريقيا.

وحول ما يتعلق بالموقف الفرنسي من الحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية، خاصة بأن فرنسا أيضاً تحدثت عن الأمن البحري؛ قال، إن موقف فرنسا منذ اليوم الأول للحرب الأمريكية- الإيرانية للأزمة كان واضحاً بشأن ضرورة “إنشاء بعثة دولية لمراقبة حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز”؛ وذلك في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى ضمان أمن الممرات البحرية، مع التأكيد على أن تنفيذ هذه المبادرة يجب أن يتم في بيئة آمنة على الأرض؛ لضمان فعاليتها. وذكر أنّ أكثر من 50 دولة تتابع هذه المبادرة وتؤيدها، مشيراً إلى أن فرنسا تعمل على مواصلة الجهود الحثيثة؛ لتحويل هذا المقترح إلى واقع عملي.

وأشار إلى أنّ بلاده تدعو جميع الأطراف إلى تهيئة الظروف المناسبة لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز في أقرب وقت ممكن؛ نظراً لاعتماد الاقتصاد العالمي عليه، محذراً من أن استمرار إغلاقه قد يخلق سابقة خطيرة قد تمتد إلى مضائق بحرية أخرى باعتبارها مياهاً إقليمية. وشدد على أنّ فرنسا لا تعتبر نفسها جزءاً من الحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية، كما أنها لا تؤيد الخيار العسكري لفتح مضيق هرمز، داعياً إلى وقف إطلاق النار واستمراره بشكل مستدام وليس كهدنة هشة.

وبهذه المناسبة، دعا باسكال كونفافرو إلى العمل على حل سياسي للأزمة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مع التأكيد على أن فرنسا لن تتخلى عن دورها في هذا الصدد. وبهذه المناسبة، دعا باسكال كونفافرو إلى العمل على حل سياسي للأزمة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مع التأكيد على أن فرنسا لن تتخلى عن دورها في هذا الصدد.

وبهذه المناسبة، دعا باسكال كونفافرو إلى العمل على حل سياسي للأزمة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مع التأكيد على أن فرنسا لن تتخلى عن دورها في هذا الصدد





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African-French Summit Civil Society Security And Peace In Africa Activation Of Effective Governance Security And Peace In Africa Activation Of Effective Governance Security And Peace In Africa Activation Of Effective Governance Security And Peace In Africa Activation Of Effective Governance

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