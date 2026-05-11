French official speaks about the importance of reforming the UN Security Council and enhancing global governance during a joint ministerial meeting with the Kenyan foreign minister.

قال باسكال كونفافرو المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية، إن إصلاح مجلس الأمن الدولي وتطوير منظومة الحوكمة العالمية كانا من أبرز القضايا المطروحة خلال المناقشات الوزارية التي جرت برئاسة مشتركة بين وزير الخارجية الكيني ووزير الخارجية الفرنسي، مشيراً إلى وجود دفع نحو تحقيق تقدم كبير وإصلاح هيكلي يجعل مجلس الأمن أكثر كفاءة في اتخاذ الإجراءات.

فرنسا تدعم توسيع تمثيل الدول الإفريقية داخل مجلس الأمن، من خلال إضافة عضوين دائمين وعضوين غير دائمين منتخبين. وذكر أن قمة 'أفريقيا- فرنسا' تمثل فرصة مهمة لتحسين هيكل المجلس، محذرا من أن عدم جاهزية مجلس الأمن لحل الأزمات الدولية قد يؤدي إلى تكرارها في أماكن متعددة، مع خطر اللجوء إلى استخدام القوة خارج إطار القانون الدولي.

وتابع: 'لذلك هناك حاجة ملحة للاهتمام بهذا الأمر، وشعرنا بهذا الاهتمام من كل الدول ومن الرأي العام، أن يكون لدينا هذا التغيير في الحوكمة، وكذلك نحن نهتم بشكل كبير بإلغاء حق الفيتو لبعض الدول عندما يكون هناك جرائم وحشية تُرتكب ضد الإنسانية، وعدد كبير من الدول الأعضاء يرحبون بذلك وسوف نستمر في الضغط على الأمم المتحدة للتوصل إلى هذا الهدف.. هاتان هما النقطتان الأساسيتان؛ الحوكمة الدولية وكذلك الأمن والسلامة'





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UN Security Council Reform Global Governance Africa-France Summit Strengthening International Institutions Human Rights Violations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

دبلوماسي فرنسي سابق: مصر من الدول الناطقة بالفرنسية منذ أكثر من 40 عامًاFrench former diplomat: Egypt is among the countries speaking French for over 40 years, with the WHO raising the alarm about the risk of Hantavirus in Tinerife.

Read more »

تحليل: صعودprices of gold and the strengthening of relations between Egypt and France - Macron's latest visit to Egypt and its message about security and stabilityDr. Ahmed Yusuf, a French university professor, discusses the deep historical friendship between Egypt and France and the close cooperation in several fields, especially academia and education. He emphasizes the importance of political understanding in strengthening the bilateral ties. Meanwhile, President Macron, on his latest visit to Egypt, demonstrates his support for the country's stability and emphasizes that the current crisis is limited to the current situation due to the virus, and that the risk of swine flu or other diseases has been ruled out.

Read more »

How to protect yourself from skin cancer: Macron runs in the street of Khalid ibn al-Walid in AlexandriaThe member of the Egyptian Parliament, Walaa Heremase, submitted a general debate motion regarding the government's policy on ensuring the security of high school exams and combating organized cheating.

Read more »

Worldwide efforts intensify to prevent spread of hantavirus in France.. Dollar exchange rates begin trading dayThe global efforts to prevent the spread of hantavirus in France intensify, while the dollar exchange rates begin trading day. The official spokesperson for Hamas dismisses the rumors of the development of the movement's capabilities or the potential of launching attacks from Gaza. Meanwhile, the estimations of Israeli security believe that Hamas continues to strengthen its military capabilities inside Gaza despite the ongoing Israeli aggression on the area.

Read more »

Union European Council Meeting Discusses Key Issues Including Sanctions on Israeli Settlers, Support for Ukraine, and Developments in the Middle East and Maritime SecurityThe Union European Council meeting, chaired by Kaja Kallas, is expected to focus on several critical issues, including the imposition of sanctions on Israeli settlers. The meeting is also expected to discuss the situation of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly relocated to Russia, with the European Union aiming to strengthen international action on this matter. Additionally, the council is expected to address developments in the Middle East, maritime security in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, and the possibility of expanding the EU's mission to protect ships.

Read more »

French Official Discusses Key Topics of African-French SummitFrench official discusses key topics of the upcoming African-French summit, including the role of civil society, security and peace in Africa, and the activation of effective governance in the continent.

Read more »