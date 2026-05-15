FBI Offers $200,000 Reward for Information on Former US Air Force Intelligence Officer Monicka Elfried Wit

The FBI is offering a reward of $200,000 for information leading to the arrest of Monicka Elfried Wit, a former US Air Force intelligence officer who defected to Iran in 2013 and was later charged with spying for the Iranian government. Wit, 47, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2019 on charges of espionage, including providing classified national defense information to Iran. She remains a fugitive to this day.

عرض مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي ( FBI ) مكافأة قدرها 200 ألف دولار مقابل معلومات تؤدي إلى القبض على موظفة سابقة في سلاح الجو الأمريكي، كانت تعمل في مجال مكافحة الاستخبارات، وانشقت إلى إيران عام 2013، ثم وُجهت إليها لاحقًا تهم تتعلق بالكشف عن معلومات سرية لصالح الحكومة الإيرانية.

وكانت ‘مونيكا إلفريد وِت’ (47 عامًا) قد وُجهت إليها لائحة اتهام من هيئة محلفين فيدرالية كبرى في فبراير 2019، بتهم تتعلق بالتجسس، بما في ذلك نقل معلومات تخص الدفاع الوطني إلى حكومة إيران، ولا تزال ‘وِت’ متوارية عن الأنظار حتى الآن. من واشنطن .. الوفد اللبناني: متمسكون باستعادة المحتجزين وترسيخ التهدئة جنوبًاوزير الداخلية السوري: القبض على نائب رئيس أركان الجيش وضابط كبير آخر في نظام المخلوع بشارو





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FBI Monicka Elfried Wit Espionage Iran Reward Fugitive

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