Fan Daik: Salah Lead By Example.. And Is Not Repeated but Once in Armory - Impact Salah in Liverpool is Not Accidental

The ambassador emphasized the vitality and renewal of ancient Egyptian civilization, as it is no longer limited to museums and records, but has become part of an immersive, thrilling experience that technology has brought to the modern world and the new generations in an exciting way.

وفى كلمته الافتتاحية، أكد السفير أحمد أبو زيد سفير مصر لدى الاتحاد الأوروبى وبلجيكا، ورئيس بعثتها لدى حلف شمال الأطلسي"الناتو", على حيوية وتجدد الحضارة المصرية القديمة، والتي لم يعد يقتصر مشاهدتها والاستمتاع بها على المتاحف والمراجع، ولكنها أصبحت جزءاً من تجربة ترفيهية غامرة أتاحتها التكنولوجيا الحديثة لعالمنا المعاصر والأجيال الجديدة بصورة عصرية.

كما أبرز السفير أبو زيد بأن تقنيات الواقع الافتراضى والميتافيرس للمشاهد المعاصر بأن يعايش التجارب التاريخية القديمة، بكل ما تحمله من حياة ومشاعر وواقعية، لتعيد إحياء قصص عبرت آلاف السنين. وتجدر الإِشارة إلى أن معرض" توت عنخ أمون..

تجربة تفاعلية غامرة" قد سبق عرضه فى المتحف المصرى الكبير، وهو ما مثل فرصة جيدة للسفير المصرى لاستعراض الدور التنويري والثقافى الهام الذى يضطلع به المتحف حالياً، ودعوة ضيوف المعرض الي زيارة مصر للاطلاع عن قرب علي الآثار المصرية العريقة، ومشاهدة الحضارة المصرية فى مهدها الطبيعي





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Egypt Fan Daik #Tutankhamun Exhibition #Immersive Exp Experience Certain #Technology #Embassy Of Egypt In Belgium #BRX

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