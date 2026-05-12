Farewell to a Legend: Abdulrahman Abu Zehray, a Master of Egyptian Cinema and Stage

A significant figure in the world of Egyptian cinema and theater, Abdulrahman Abu Zehray, has passed away at the age of 92. He was known for his long and impactful career spanning decades, with a repertoire of classic stage and film performances that resonated with audiences in the Arab world. His journey was marked by resilience, a profound love for his craft, and an unforgettable talent that left an indelible mark on the industry.

حرص الفنان أحمد أمين على نعي الفنان الكبير عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة الذي رحل عن عالمنا أمس الاثنين عن عمر يناهز 92 عاما بعد صراع طويل مع المرض.

وكتب أحمد أمين عبر حسابه علي موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك :"إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون". رحل الفنان الكبير عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة بعد رحلة أثرى فيها الفن المصري والعربي بأعمال فنية خالدة وصوت وأداء هيفضل محفور في قلوبنا. خالص العزاء لأسرته ومحبيه، رحم الله الفقيد وأسكنه فسيح جناته".

في لقاء تلفزيوني سابق جمع الفنان الكبير عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة بالإعلامي محمود سعد، استعاد الفنان محطات طويلة من رحلته الفنية والإنسانية، متحدثًا عن مشاعره تجاه مشواره الممتد لعقود داخل الوسط الفني، وما حققه من نجاحات تركت بصمة واضحة في تاريخ الدراما والسينما المصرية. خلال الحوار، عبّر الفنان القدير الراحل أبو زهرة عن حالة من الدهشة والتأمل في مسيرته، مؤكدًا أنه في بعض اللحظات كان يتوقف ليفكر في حجم ما وصل إليه من أعمال وتجارب، قائلاً بمعنى حديثه: "لم أكن أصدق أنني عشت كل هذا العمر، ووصلت إلى هذه المرحلة، وقدمت كل هذه الأعمال والحياة الفنية".

وأضاف خلال اللقاء أنه كان دائم الامتنان لكل مرحلة في حياته، سواء في بداياته أو خلال سنوات النجومية، مشيرًا إلى أن النجاح الحقيقي بالنسبة له لم يكن الشهرة فقط، بل القدرة على الاستمرار وتقديم أعمال تظل عالقة في ذاكرة الجمهور. وتحدث أبو زهرة أيضًا عن علاقته بالفن، معتبرًا أنه لم يكن مجرد مهنة، بل رحلة حياة كاملة عاشها بكل تفاصيلها، مؤكدًا أن الفنان الحقيقي يظل متأثرًا بما يقدمه حتى آخر لحظة في حياته.

وقد لقت هذه التصريحات تفاعلًا واسعًا عند إعادة تداولها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث اعتبرها الكثيرون كلمات تعكس حالة من الصدق الإنساني والفني، وتجسد رحلة فنان كبير استطاع أن يترك إرثًا فنيًا خالدًا في وجدان الجمهور العربي. وكان jednym من أبرز رموز التمثيل في مصر والعالم العربي، حيث امتدت مسيرته لعقود طويلة قدّم خلالها عشرات الأعمال المسرحية والسينمائية والتلفزيونية التي ما زالت تُعرض وتُناقش حتى اليوم





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Abdulrahman Abu Zehray Egyptian Cinema Stage Film Performances Resilience Craft Arab World

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