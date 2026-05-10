Germany seeks to convince US of missile sale, as tensions rise with allies

The German government is reportedly aiming to persuade the US administration of President Donald Trump to approve the sale of its 'Tohmaok' missiles and 'Taufon' launchers, as Berlin seeks to strengthen its military capabilities in the long term. Meanwhile, the German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, is expected to visit Washington to discuss a German proposal to purchase long-range missile systems, with Berlin potentially willing to pay additional funds to finalize the deal. Additionally, the German Defense Minister expressed understanding for the US decision to withdraw nearly 5,000 troops from Germany, considering it a foreseeable development in the context of recent tensions between Washington and some European allies. The German government believes that Europe should take on a greater responsibility in protecting its security within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), emphasizing that Germany is already enhancing its military and defense capabilities.

كشفت صحيفة 'فايننشال تايمز' البريطانية، نقلًا عن مصادر مطلعة، أن ألمانيا تأمل في إقناع إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بالموافقة على بيعها صواريخ 'توماهوك' ومنصات إطلاق 'تايفون'، ضمن مساعي برلين لتعزيز قدراتها العسكرية بعيدة المدى.

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن وزير الدفاع الألماني بوريس بيستوريوس يعتزم زيارة واشنطن لبحث عرض ألماني لشراء أنظمة صواريخ بعيدة المدى، مشيرة إلى أن برلين قد تكون مستعدة لدفع مبالغ إضافية لضمان إتمام الصفقة. تحركات ألمانية لتعزيز القدرات الدفاعيةفي السياق ذاته، ذكرت وكالة 'أسوشيتد برس' أن وزير الدفاع الألماني أبدى تفهمًا لإعلان وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية 'البنتاجون' نيتها سحب نحو 5 آلاف جندي أمريكي من ألمانيا، معتبرًا أن هذه الخطوة كانت متوقعة في ظل التوترات الأخيرة بين واشنطن وبعض الحلفاء الأوروبيين.

وأكد بيستوريوس أن أوروبا تدرك ضرورة تحمل مسؤولية أكبر في حماية أمنها داخل حلف شمال الأطلسي 'الناتو', مشددًا على أن ألمانيا تعمل بالفعل على تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية والعسكرية. وأضاف الوزير الألماني أن الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في أوروبا، وخاصة في ألمانيا، يحقق مصالح مشتركة للطرفين، موضحًا أن القوات الأمريكية لا تخدم أمن أوروبا فقط، بل تدعم أيضًا المصالح الاستراتيجية للولايات المتحدة.

توتر متزايد بين واشنطن وحلفائها الأوروبيينتشير التقارير إلى أن خطط الانسحاب الأمريكي المحتملة خلال الأشهر المقبلة تعكس تصاعد التوتر في العلاقات بين واشنطن وبعض الدول الأوروبية، في ظل انتقادات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب المتكررة لحلفاء 'الناتو'. وأعرب ترامب مؤخرًا عن استيائه من عدم انضمام بعض الحلفاء الأوروبيين إلى حملته مع إسرائيل ضد إيران، كما وجّه انتقادات مباشرة إلى عدد من القادة الأوروبيين، بينهم المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، ورئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر.

وكان ميرتس قد انتقد، الأسبوع الماضي، السياسة الأمريكية تجاه إيران، معتبرًا أن واشنطن تتعرض لـ'إهانة' من القيادة الإيرانية، كما انتقد غياب استراتيجية أمريكية واضحة في التعامل مع الأزمة





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