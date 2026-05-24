Gold Prices Stabilize Amid Global Market Volatility

Gold prices have stabilized after a week-long break from global markets, with the exception of a 30-dollar drop per ounce. The global market for gold is currently experiencing volatility, with prices fluctuating around the 4,675-dollar mark per ounce. Factors influencing gold prices include the rise in oil and gas prices, inflation concerns, and the impact on central bank decisions.

استقرت أسعار الذهب اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026، في ظل العطلة الأسبوعية للبورصة العالمية، والتي تعاود التداول غدًا (الإثنين) بعد أن اختتمت تعاملاتها مساء الجمعة الماضي على خسائر تُقدر بنحو 30 دولارًا للأوقية، في استمرار لموجة التذبذب التي تشهدها الأسواق العالمية للمعدن الأصفر.

وأغلقت أوقية الذهب في ختام تداولات البورصة العالمية عند مستوى 4,510 دولارات، مقارنة بافتتاح تداولات الأسبوع عند 4,540 دولارًا، مما يعكس تراجعًا أسبوعيًا في قيمة المعدن النفيس عالميًا. 79 ألف جنيه.. أسعار سبائك الذهب وسبيكة 10 جرامات اليوم. .. تفاصيلمراحل التعدين تحت الأرض في منجم السكري لاستخراج الذهب.

.. محمد السيد : ذهبية كأس العالم للسلاح بسويسرا خطوة مهمة لتحقيق ميدالية أولمبية جديدة. .. ضغوط قوية..

سر انخفاض أسعار الذهب الآن بمصر. .. سعر الذهب عيار 21 الآن في مصر تراجع سعر جرام الذهب بنحو 170 جنيها خلال أيام قليلة ليسجل اليوم 6,830 جنيهًا، فيما هبط سعر الجنيه الذهب بنحو 1360 جنيها





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gold Prices Global Market Volatility Oil And Gas Prices Inflation Concerns Central Bank Decisions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stable Gold Prices in Egypt Ahead of Bank Central Bank DecisionEgypt's gold prices remained stable today, offering stability across different denominations and gold shops scattered across the length of the country.

Read more »

Gold Prices Declined in Egypt's Gold Sellers' Pools in Morning Trading on SaturdayEgypt's gold prices fell significantly in the first trades of the day, with the 21-karat gold official rate dropping by EGP 5 compared to the previous day.

Read more »

نشرة الشروق الاقتصادية 23 مايو 2026: الذهب يتراجع 40 جنيها خلال أسبوع.. و3 مليارات دولار حجم سوق الأثاث في مصرGold prices drop by 40 Egyptian pounds during the week. The value of the furniture market in Egypt is estimated at 3 billion dollars.

Read more »

نشرة الشروق الاقتصادية 23 مايو 2026: الذهب يتراجع 40 جنيها خلال أسبوع.. و3 مليارات دولار حجم سوق الأثاث في مصرGold prices dropped by 40 Egyptian pounds during the week. The furniture market in Egypt is worth 3 billion dollars.

Read more »

Stability in Egyptian Silver Prices amid Global TurmoilA report from the Safe Haven Center revealed a relatively stable silver market in Egypt during the week from 16 to 23 May 2026, despite the severe market volatility caused by escalating geopolitical tensions related to the US-Iran war, rising inflation in the US, and tightening expectations for monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. The report noted that the 999 fine silver gram, the most traded in Egypt, remained near the level of 132 Egyptian pounds during most sessions of the week, while the 900 fine silver gram reached 119 Egyptian pounds, and the 800 fine silver gram reached 106 Egyptian pounds. The silver ounce reached 75 US dollars in the global market.

Read more »

ثبات سعر الذهب في مصر قبل وقفة عرفاتGold prices remain stable in Egyptian bullion shops as the end of business today, Saturday, 23-5-2026, approaches. Middle of the day, gold price did not change in Egyptian bullion shops. Near the end of Eid al-Adha and the arrival of Arafat, the price of gold...

Read more »