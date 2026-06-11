Gold Prices Tumbled in Egypt Today, Hitting Record Low

The gold market in Egypt experienced a significant decline during the afternoon trading session on Thursday 11 June 2026, continuing the downward trend that began at the beginning of the week. This decline was accompanied by a decrease in global prices and a decrease in demand within the markets. The price of a gram of 21-carat gold fell by EGP 420 compared to its levels at the beginning of the week, while it lost EGP 1600 from the peak it reached this year, which is EGP 7650.

شهد سعر الذهب في السوق تراجعًا ملحوظًا خلال تعاملات عصر اليوم الخميس 11 يونيو 2026، مواصلةً موجة الهبوط التي بدأت منذ مطلع الأسبوع الجاري، بالتزامن مع انخفاض الأسعار العالمية وتراجع وتيرة الطلب داخل الأسواق، حيث فقد سعر جرام الذهب عيار 21 نحو 420 جنيهًا مقارنة بمستوياته المسجلة في بداية الأسبوع، بينما خسر 1600 جنيه من القمة التي سجلها العام الجاري وهي 7650 جنيها.

ويعد هذا التراجع الأكبر من نوعه خلال الشهرين الماضيين، حيث واصلت أسعار الذهب نزيف الخسائر بفعل الضغوط العالمية المتصاعدة، وسط ترقب من المتعاملين والمستهلكين على حد سواء لاتجاه السوق خلال الساعات والأيام المقبلة





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