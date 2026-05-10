Gold Prices Worldwide .. Why the Yellow Metal Reached Its Peak Again

After the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the 1747 licensed tourism companies for Hajj tourism tours received the necessary preparations for the start of the Hajj Tourism pilgrimage, a number of 40 thousand pilgrims. The Hajj Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Tourism was scheduled to start touring to the Holy Land to monitor the arrival of pilgrims through aviation ports, in addition to the settlement of pilgrims according to the program approved by the Ministry. During their stay in the Holy Land, the Hajj Bureau will work closely with the Ministry of Hajj and Holy Places and real-time transmission of any issues related to pilgrims' settlement and accommodation in the holy cities of Mina and Arafat.

اسعار الذهب عالميا .. لماذا عاد المعدن الأصفر للارتفاع مجددا؟

شهد هذا العام تطورا وتحديثاً في خدمات الحج والارتقاء بمستوى التنظيم داخل مخيمات الحجاج بكل من منى وعرفات منذ انتهت وزارة السياحة والآثار وشركات السياحة المنظمة لرحلات الحج السياحي لهذا العام وعددها 1747 شركة استعداداتها لبدء سفر حجاج السياحة لمدة نحو 40 ألف حاج وذلك بعد ان قامت بعثة الحج السياحي التابعة لوزارة السياحة والآثار في السفر للأراضي المقدسة لمتابعة عمليات وصول الحجاج عبر المطارات والمنافذ السعودية فضلاً عن عمليات تسكين الحجاج وفقاً لما هو مدوّن بالبرامج المعتمدة من الوزار





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Gold Prices Worldwide Hajj Tourism Ministry Of Tourism And Antiquities Licensed Tourism Companies Mina And Arafat Holy Cities Health Of Hikers Food Hygiene Passage Of Vitellogenin Recycled Fish Standardization Of Tours Seasoned Hikers Traveling Companions

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