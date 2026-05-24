Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia: Prices and Factors Influencing Them

The prices of gold in Saudi Arabia have stabilized after the start of global gold market transactions following a public holiday that lasted for two consecutive days. According to gold price today, the prices of gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday, May 25, 2026, are as follows: gold prices in Saudi Arabia for 24-carat gold reached approximately SAR 543.25. Gold prices in Saudi Arabia for 22-carat gold reached approximately SAR 498. Gold prices in Saudi Arabia for 21-carat gold reached approximately SAR 475.25. The price of gold in the UAE for 21-carat gold was approximately AED 482.5. The price of gold in Egypt for 18-carat gold reached approximately LE 5850. The price of gold in Saudi Arabia for 18-carat gold was approximately SAR 407.50. The price of a gold dinar in Saudi Arabia was approximately SAR 3802.75. The price of gold in Saudi Arabia for an ounce was approximately SAR 16896.50. The price of gold worldwide and the price of an ounce of gold in the global market was approximately USD 4505.7.

استقرت أسعار الذهب في السعودية اليوم بالتزامن بداية تعاملات سوق الذهب العالمي بعد عطلة رسمية استمرت لمدة يومي السبت والأحد الماضيين. ويرصد موقع "صدى البلد" أسعار الذهب وتحركاته في السعودية اليوم الإثنين 25 مايو 2026، وفقا لموقع gold price today، ضمن النشرة التي يقدّم خلالها أسعار العديد من السلع والخدمات المتنوعة.

سعر الذهب في السعودية اليوم الإثنين 25 مايو 2026 أسعار الذهب في السعودية للجرام عيار 24 بلغت نحو 543.25 ريال سعودي. أسعار الذهب في السعودية للجرام عيار 22 وصلت نحو 498 ريالا سعوديا. أسعار الذهب في السعودية للجرام عيار 21 نحو سجلت 475.25 ريال سعودي. سعر الذهب في الإمارات اليوم ..

عيار 21 بـ 482.5 درهم أسعار الذهب الآن في مصر.. عيار 18 وصل 5850 جنيها أسعار الذهب في السعودية للجرام عيار 18 بلغت نحو 407.50 ريال سعودي. سجل سعر الجنيه الذهب في السعودية اليوم نحو 3802.75 ريال سعودي. أسعار الذهب في السعودية لـ الأوقية بلغت نحو 16896.50 ريال سعودي.

سعر الذهب عالميا وسجل سعر أوقية الذهب في البورصة العالمية 4505.7 دولار. عوامل مؤثرة في سعر الذهب يعتبر الذهب من السلع المتداولة يوميًا، ولذلك فإن سعره عالميًا قابل للارتفاع والانخفاض بشكل مستمر، وهناك العديد من العوامل التي تؤثر على سعر الذهب، منها: معدل سعر الفائدة عالميًا: يتم تحديد معدل الفائدة من قبل البنوك المركزية في بلدان العالم، إما برفع قيمتها أو خفضها، وذلك وفقًا للحالة الاقتصادية للبلد.

أسعار النفط عالميًا: عادةً ما يشهد سوق النفط ارتفاعًا وانخفاضًا في معدل الأسعار، ولذلك يلجأ البعض إلى شراء الذهب باعتباره ملاذًا آمنًا من الناحية الاقتصادية، مما يؤدي إلى ارتفاع سعره. كمية الإنتاج ومعدل العرض والطلب: تلعب كمية إنتاج الذهب ومعدلات العرض والطلب دورًا كبيرًا في تحديد سعره





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