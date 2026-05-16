Gaza: 7 Killed, Scores Injured in Israeli Strikes on Residential Building and Car

Palestinian news sources report the death of 7 individuals and injuries to numerous others from Israeli airstrikes on a residential building and a civilian car in Gaza, marking a significant escalation in the region.

أفادت وسائل اعلام فلسطينية باستشهاد 7 أشخاص وعشرات المصابين في الغارات الإسرائيلية على شقة سكنية وسيارة مدنية غربي مدينة غزة. تصعيد خطير في غزة.. كيف استخدمت إسرائيل ملف مسيّرات حزب الله ذريعة لاغتيال الحداد؟

العربي الناصري : ما يحدث في غزة "نكبة مستمرة" وجريمة إبادة جماعية بحق الشعب الفلسطيني الرجل المطلوب رقم واحد .. من هو عز الدين الح Haddad الذي استهدفته إسرائيل في غزة؟ كانت تقارير إسرائيلية كشفت أن العملية التي استهدفته عز الدين حداد في مدينة غزة نُفذت بمشاركة ثلاث طائرات مقاتلة، استخدمت خلالها 13 قذيفة لاستهداف مبنى قيل إنه كان يتحصن داخله.

وبحسب التقارير، جاء الهجوم ضمن محاولة إسرائيلية لاغتيال حداد، أحد أبرز قادة الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس، وسط تقديرات أمنية إسرائيلية تشير إلى وجود "مؤشرات أولية" على نجاح العملية، دون إعلان رسمي حتى الآن بشأن مصيره النهائي. أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي شنّ هجومًا على عز الدين حداد، قائد الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس وأحد مهندسي 7 أكتوبر، في مدينة غزة





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Bethlehem Gaza Hamas Haddad Attack Palestinian Injuries Bombings Military Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netanyahu: My Health Is Excellent.. Those Who Claimed I Was Suffering From a Serious Disease Will Be JudgedIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to claims that he was suffering from a serious illness, stating that his health is excellent.

Read more »

Israeli settlers enter Al-Aqsa Mosque, 21 injured in fire, 'BP' to sell gas assets in EgyptThis news article reports on several events, including Israeli settlers entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a fire causing injuries in factories during Ramadan, and the British energy company 'BP' planning to sell some of its gas assets in Egypt. The article also mentions the potential increase in gas production and the company's financial restructuring.

Read more »

Israeli settlers invade Al-Aqsa Mosque, 21 injured in fire, and moreIsraeli settlers invade Al-Aqsa Mosque, causing injuries and raising concerns about the desecration of the holy site. The news also mentions a fire in three factories and the commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the Nakba (Palestinian Catastrophe) on May 15.

Read more »

The Rebirth of Drama Education as a National Project for Building Future GenerationsThe revival of Drama Education in schools, not just as a recreational activity, but as an essential tool for shaping future generations' perceptions, critical thinking, and the ability to articulate their thoughts and opinions. By promoting dialogue, challenging extremism, and fostering creativity, Drama Education can help build stronger individuals and communities.

Read more »

Arab nations condemn Israeli occupation of Al-Aqsa MosqueA statement by the Arab League Ministerial Committee on the condemnation and rejection of the Israeli occupation of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the radical Minister in the Israeli occupation authority, along with the actions of Israeli settlers and Israeli forces, including the closure of Al-Bait during prayers and the use of Al-Aqsa for suspicious activities and the raising of the Israeli flag, in honor of the 78th anniversary of the Palestinian catastrophe and the expulsion of the Palestinians from their homeland and the occupation of East Jerusalem by the Israeli forces.

Read more »

الشبح المطلوب رقم واحد لـ إسرائيل.. من هو عز الدين الحداد؟The article discusses who Azzam Al-Azm, the person about whom Israel claims to have targeted in Gaza, is and why Tel Aviv considers him a threat.

Read more »