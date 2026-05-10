Hellenic News Agency provides latest updates and analysis on current events and world affairs, sports, entertainment, technology, health, and business.

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الحكومة تبدأ إجراءات التحول نحو السيارات الكهربائية أحمد موسى يكشف رد فعل كامل الوزير على واقعة مهندس ديروط ويشيد بوزير النقل: بيشتغل 30 ساعة في اليوم في أجواء يخيّم عليها الحزن، يستعد ناديا برشلونة وريال مدريد لتكريم والد المدير الفني للفريق الكتالوني هانز فليك، الذي وافته المنية صباح اليوم الأحد، وذلك قبل انطلاق مواجهة الكلاسيكو المرتقبة ضمن منافسات الدوري الإسباني.

ومن المقرر أن يقف لاعبو الفريقين دقيقة حداد قبل صافرة البداية على ملعب سبوتيفاي كامب نو، في لفتة إنسانية تعكس روح التضامن مع المدرب الألماني في هذا الظرف العائلي الصعب، رغم قيادته لفريقه في مباراة قد تحسم لقب الليجا. ووفقًا لتقارير صحفية إسبانية، سيرتدي لاعبو برشلونة شارات سوداء حدادًا على والد مدربهم، تأكيدًا على دعمهم له في هذه اللحظات المؤثرة.

من جانبه، حرص نادي ريال مدريد على تقديم التعازي رسميًا، حيث نشر بيانًا الأعرب فيه عن بالغ الحزن لوفاة والد فليك، مقدمًا خالص المواساة لعائلته وأحبائه. ومدخل برشلونة اللقاء متصدرًا جدول الترتيب بفارق 11 نقطة عن ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني، ويكفيه الحصول على نقطة واحدة فقط لحسم لقب الدوري الإسباني رسميًا





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وزارة الصحة توضح تنسيقًا مع الجهات الصحية المحلية لحماية النازحين السوريين من متغيرات كوروناThe Health Ministry confirms its continuous vigilance of the information circulating in some media and social platforms regarding the hantavirus and the limited cases associated with a cruise ship outside Egypt. The Health Ministry confirms that the health situation in Egypt is stable and safe, with no confirmed cases of the virus within the country. These findings are based on the continuous surveillance and meticulous monitoring being conducted by the Ministry's teams in collaboration with national and international health authorities. The Ministry clarifies that hantavirus is a well-known virus, primarily linked to rodents and their habitats, rarely transmitted between humans, except for a rare strain ( Andes) that was previously documented in a few cases of human-to-human transmission. The Ministry assures that its surveillance system operates effectively around the clock, at ports, airports, and entry checkpoints, in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international experts to promptly and effectively manage any developments based on the most current scientific guidelines and safety measures. The Ministry advises all citizens to disregard rumors and false information spreading on social media, and only rely on official data released by the Health Ministry and trusted agencies. Furthermore, the Ministry reassures the public that the current situation does not warrant any concern and has been handled with transparency and high professionalism, taking utmost care for the health and safety of citizens and will continue monitoring the global outbreak situation closely and implementing all necessary preventive measures.

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جامعة كفر الشيخ تتقدم عالميًا في تصنيف U.S. News & World Report 2026نجحت جامعة كفر الشيخ في تحقيق تقدم جديد على مستوى التصنيفات الدولية، بعدما أحرزت مراكز متقدمة في تصنيف U.S. News & World Report، في إنجاز يعكس التطور المستمر في الأداء الأكاديمي والبحثي للجامعة، ويؤكد نجاح خططها في دعم البحث العلمي وتعزيز التنافسية الدولية في مختلف التخصصات العلمية.

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نائب رئيس إيران: خطط إيران المقبلة يجب أن تنطلق من مكانتها كقوة كبرى | بوتين: أعتقد أن صراع أوكرانيا يقترب من نهايته | تسولوت يزف بشرى سارة بشأن محمد صلاح | أمين نقابة أصحاب المعاشات: الحد الأدنى لا يكفي فاتورة الكهرباء.. ونطالب بتعويضات للمتضررين من تأخر الصرف | kurallarıزار في الجزائر: العمل معا لتجاوز مخلفات الماضي الاستعماري الأليم | جيش الاحتلال: سلاح الجو اعترض هدفا جويا في جنوب لبنانTitle and Description for the given news

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Health: No new signs of an outbreak - Old Corona Virus - Minister participates in the World Travel and Tourism Council- Healthy travelDr Sherif Hatem, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, participated in the International Conference of the World Travel and Tourism Council, which was held in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Rafeq, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, to discuss how to protect cultural heritage and benefit from it as a major engine for sustainable tourism, community participation, economic growth, and balancing preservation efforts with development and global vision.

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News Text: Role Of Egyptian Pop Star In Zivago's Debut Album 'Beginnings' And Upset With YsraEgo Diab, an Egyptian pop star, performed at two high-profile events, leveled criticism towards Ysra, and took the main microphone in one.

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