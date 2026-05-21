Hezbollah Iran|Ships and oil tankers crossing the Bab al-Mandab Strait coordinated with us in 24 hours

Dr. Mohamed Toloni, Deputy Governor, Ambassador Sobhy Ramadan, Chairman of the National Coordination Committee to Combat and Prevent Immigration, Trafficking and Illegal Immigration, and Carlos Oliver Cruz, Representative of the International Organization of Migration, and Dr. Tiberio Kayari, Director of the Italian Agency for International Development in Cairo, participated in the Recruitment and Employment Fair called 'Behind Education to Employment' Training and Employment in Tourism 'Play' as a part of the project to provide positive alternatives for Egyptian youth 'play'. In addition, they visited the Fisheries and Hotels Training School in the State of Fayoum to ensure the work being funded by the Italian Cooperation Agency, and the event was attended by AI Men Said MP, officials, representatives of the partnership, recruitment companies, and a number of students and young people. This project aims to provide youth in Egypt with an alternative to migration and provide economic options in the tourism and hospitality sector within 'play'.

الحرس الثوري الإيراني|عبور 31 سفينة وناقلة نفط مضيق هرمز خلال 24 ساعة بالتنسيق معنا|شاهد الدكتور محمد التوني نائب المحافظ، والسفير عمرو رمضان رئيس اللجنة الوطنية التنسيقية لمكافحة ومنع الهجرة غير الشرعية والاتجار بالبشر، وكارلوس أوليفر كروز رئيس بعثة المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، والدكتور تيبيريو كياري مدير الوكالة الإيطالية للتعاون الإنمائي بالقاهرة، فعاليات الملتقى التوظيفي «من التعليم إلى التوظيف» للتدريب والعمل في السياحة، ضمن مشروع توفير بدائل إيجابية للشباب المصري «play»، الذي أقيم بأحد الفنادق على ساحل بحيرة قارون.

كما تفقدوا مدرسة الفيوم للسياحة والفنادق، للاطمئنان على أعمال التطوير الممولة من الوكالة الإيطالية للتعاون الإنمائي، وحضر الملتقى النائب أيمن الصفتي عضو مجلس الشيوخ، وعدد من القيادات التعليمية والتنفيذية بالمحافظة، وممثلون عن الجهات الشريكة وشركات التوظيف، ونخبة من الشباب والطلاب. رئيس اللجنة الوطنية ممثل] لمكافحة ومنع الهجرة غير الشرعية وشركة الدعم الفني.





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Hezbollah Iran Bab Al-Mandab Strait Recruitment And Employment Fair Negative Alternative For Migration Tourism And Hospitality Sector Italian Cooperation Agency

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