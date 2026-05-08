High Levels of Chemical Elements Found in Shark Blood near Israeli Power Plant

A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Haifa revealed the presence of unusual concentrations of chemical elements in the blood of sharks that gather seasonally near the shores of the Dead Sea, near a power plant. The study found elevated levels of sulfur and lithium, as well as other elements believed to be related to industrial and technological activities, including rare metals used in advanced industries. The study also highlighted the Mediterranean Sea as a highly sensitive marine environment due to its semi-closed nature, slow water renewal, and high human pressure, resulting from industrial activities, desalination plants, and the discharge of heated water from power plants. The study found that blood samples collected from 27 sharks in the Dead Sea area contained 47 chemical elements, with significant differences in exposure and accumulation levels between the two shark species. The study also identified elements used in advanced technological industries, as well as 'rare earth elements', which are materials used in electronics and renewable energy technologies. The study emphasized the importance of sharks as high-level filterers in reflecting environmental changes in the entire marine system, making them a crucial indicator for monitoring the health of the Mediterranean Sea. However, the study also highlighted the need for further research to understand the biological and environmental impact of these elements and their relationship to human activities or natural processes in the sea.

كشفت دراسة حديثة أجراها باحثون من جامعة حيفا عن وجود تركيزات غير معتادة من عناصر كيميائية في دماء أسماك القرش التي تتجمع موسمياً قبالة سواحل الخضيرة في اسرائيل، بالقرب من محطة توليد الطاقة.

ظهرت في القرش الداكن (Carcharhinus obscurus) و القرش الرملي(Carcharhinus plumbeus). وبحسب النتائج، تم رصد نسب مرتفعة من الكبريت والليثيوم، إلى جانب عناصر أخرى يُعتقد أنها مرتبطة بالنشاط الصناعي والتكنولوجي، بما في ذلك معادن نادرة تُستخدم في الصناعات الحديثة.

كما أوضحت الدراسة أن البحر الأبيض المتوسط يُعد من أكثر البيئات البحرية حساسية، بسبب طبيعته شبه المغلقة وبطء تجدد مياهه، إلى جانب الضغط البشري الكبير الناتج عن الأنشطة الصناعية ومحطات التحلية وتصريف المياه الدافئة من محطات الطاقة، وهو ما قد يؤدي إلى تراكم الملوثات في الكائنات البحرية. في منطقة الخضيرة، حيث تتجمع أسماك القرش سنوياً بالقرب من محطة الكهرباء، أوضحت الدراسة أن عينات الدم التي جُمعت من 27 قرشاً أظهرت وجود 47 عنصراً كيميائياً، مع اختلافات ملحوظة بين الأنواع في مستويات التعرض والتراكم.

كما رصد الباحثون وجود عناصر تُستخدم في الصناعات التكنولوجية المتقدمة، إضافة إلى "عناصر أرضية نادرة"، وهي مواد تُستخدم في الإلكترونيات وتقنيات الطاقة المتجددة، ما أثار تساؤلات حول مصادر وصولها إلى البيئة البحرية. ورغم ذلك، شدد الباحثون على أن هذه النتائج لا تعني بالضرورة أن جميع هذه العناصر مصدرها بشري، إذ قد تكون بعض المعادن موجودة طبيعياً في مياه البحر، مرجحين أن الأمر ناتج من تداخل بين العوامل الطبيعية والأنشطة الصناعية.

وأكد فريق البحث أن أسماك القرش، باعتبارها مفترسات عليا، يمكن أن تعكس التغيرات البيئية في النظام البحري ككل، ما يجعلها مؤشراً مهماً لمراقبة حالة البحر الأبيض المتوسط. واختتم الباحثون بالإشارة إلى أن الدراسة ما تزال أولية، وتحتاج إلى مزيد من الأبحاث لفهم التأثير البيولوجي والبيئي لهذه العناصر، ومدى ارتباطها بالأنشطة البشرية أو بالعمليات الطبيعية في البحر





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Shark Blood Concentrations Elements Industrial Activities Technological Activities Mediterranean Sea Dead Sea Power Plant Filterers

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