High-Intensity Exercise Can Help Quitters Quit Smoking

A recent study found that high-intensity exercise can reduce the urge to smoke, making it an effective tool in smoking cessation attempts. The study also highlighted the role of exercise in improving mental health and reducing stress levels, which can help reduce the need for nicotine.

توصلت دراسة حديثة إلى أن ممارسة التمارين الهوائية عالية الشدة قد تساهم في تقليل الرغبة في التدخين، ما يجعلها وسيلة مساعدة فعّالة ضمن محاولات الإقلاع عن هذه العادة.

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ووفقًا لموقع Fox News، فإن طبيعة التمرين وطريقة ممارسته تلعب دورًا أساسيًا في التأثير على شدة الرغبة في النيكوتين لدى المدخنين. تحليل واسع لنتائج عشرات الدراسات اعتمدت الدراسة على مراجعة شملت 59 تجربة علمية عشوائية، ضمت أكثر من 9000 شخص بالغ، وأظهرت النتائج أن التمارين الهوائية المكثفة مثل المشي السريع وركوب الدراجة جاءت في مقدمة الأنشطة الأكثر تأثيرًا في تقليل الرغبة الملحّة في التدخين.

وأشارت النتائج إلى أن ممارسة التمارين لمرة واحدة فقط يمكن أن تقلل الرغبة في التدخين بشكل فوري، ويستمر هذا التأثير لفترة قد تصل إلى 30 دقيقة، لكنه لا يمتد لفترات طويلة دون الاستمرار في ممارسة النشاط البدني. تحسن في فرص التوقف عن التدخين. وقدّنت الدراسة أن الأشخاص الذين التزموا بممارسة التمارين الرياضية كانوا أكثر قدرة على التوقف عن التدخين بنسبة تتراوح بين 15% و21% مقارنة بغير الممارسين.

كما ساعد النشاط البدني المنتظم في تقليل استهلاك السجائر بمتوسط يقارب سيجارتين يوميًا لدى بعض المشاركين. كيف تؤثر الرياضة على الرغبة في التدخين؟. يرى الباحثون أن هذا التأثير يعود إلى دور التمارين في تحسين الحالة النفسية، إذ تعمل على تعزيز إفراز هرمونات مثل الدوبامين المسؤول عن الشعور بالمكافأة والسعادة، إلى جانب خفض مستويات هرمون الكورتيزول المرتبط بالتوتر. وبهذا، تقل حاجة الجسم لاستخدام النيكوتين كوسيلة للتعامل مع الضغط النفسي أو تحسين المزاج.

توصيات الباحثين. وأوصت الدراسة بضرورة إدخال التمارين الرياضية ضمن برامج الإقلاع عن التدخين، باعتبارها وسيلة داعمة سهلة وفعالة. كما لفتت إلى أن الأبحاث الحالية لم تتناول تأثير هذه التمارين على التدخين الإلكتروني، داعية إلى إجراء مزيد من الدراسات في هذا المجال مستقبلاً





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Exercise Smoking Cessation Mental Health Stress Levels High-Intensity Exercise

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