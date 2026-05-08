How to watch the Club Africain vs. Al-Ahly match and the channels, including exam schedule, exam topics, and weather report.

This news article provides information on how to watch the Club Africain vs. Al-Ahly match in the final of the Congolese league and the scheduled channels alongside the exam schedule, exam topics, and weather update.

كيفية مشاهدة مباراة الزمالك والريان في نهائي الكونفدرالية والقنوات الناقلة حددت مديرية التعليم بالقاهرة مواعيد امتحانات مادة المستوى الرفيع في جدول الامتحانات الفصل الدراسي الثاني للمدارس الرسمية لغات والرسمية المتميزة لغات للعام الدراسي 2025-2026، موضحة أن يوم الاثنين الموافق 1 يونيو امتحان مادة المستوى الرفيع لغة أجنبية أولى لطلاب الصف الثالث الإعدادي لمدة ساعتين من 9 إلى 11 صباحا، ويوم الثلاثاء 2 يونيو امتحان مادة اللغة الأجنبية الثانية لطلاب الصف الثالث الإعدادي لمدة ساعة ونصف.

بالقاهرة أن جدول امتحان المتخلفين عن الفصل الدراسي الأول لطلاب الشهادة الإعدادية بعذر مقبول لمادة المستوى الرفيع للمدارس الرسمية لغات والرسمية المتميزة لغات ينطلق يوم الاثنين 1 يونيو من الساعة 11:30 إلى 1:30 ظهرا امتحان مادة اللغة الأجنبية الأولى، ويوم الثلاثاء 2 يونيو يعقد امتحان اللغة الأجنبية الثانية من 11 حتى 12:30 ظهرا. والانتظام داخل اللجان وتنظيم دخول وخرو قط supravegherea video camerast وخلخال الطلاب وتوفير سبل الراحة للطلاب وحظر دخول الهاتف المحمول داخل اللجان ومنع أي متعلقات غير أدوات الامتحان فقط. حالة الطقس اليوم ودرجات الحرارة المتوقعة.. هل نشهد سقوط أمطار





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