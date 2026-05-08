How to Watch the Final of the Confederation Cup and the Channels That Broadcast It

The idea of broadcasting the final of the Confederation Cup was not just a project idea by a group of 210 students at the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, participating in the Formula Student competition. It was the beginning of a long journey for future generations. The subsequent donations built on what had been achieved, benefiting from previous experiences and creating what had come before them. In a series of continuous learning and accumulation of engineering.

كيفية مشاهدة مباراة الزمالك واتحاد العاصمة في نهائي الكونفدرالية والقنوات الناقلة لم تكن مجرد فكرة لمشروع تخرج طرحتها دفعة 210 في كلية الهندسة بجامعة القاهرة للمشاركة في مسابقة Formula Student ، بل كانت بداية مشوار طويل للأجيال الآتية من بعدهم، فقد جاءت الدفعات التالية لتبنى على ما تحقّق من خبرات، مستفيدة من التجارب السابقة، ومُطوّرة لما سبقها من أعمال، في سلسلة من التعلم المستمر والتراكم الهندسى.

دفعة 2026، مثلما يٌشير يس سيد، قائد الفريق القائم على المشروع، أن الأجزاء الديناميكية الهوائية أصبحت عنصراً أساسياً فى تحسين أداء السيارة، وليست شكلاً فقط، وهذه التعديلات منحت السيارة ثباتاً أكبر على الطريق من خلال زيادة قوة الضغط لأسفل، مما يساعدها على التماسك بشكل أفضل، خصوصاً فى المنعطفات، ونتيجة لذلك تستطيع السيارة دخول 'الملفات' بسرعات أعلى وبثقة أكبر، دون فقدان السيطرة، وهو ما ينعكس فى النهاية على تحقيق أزمنة أفضل وأداء أكثر تنافسية أثناء السباق. حكى 'ياسين' عن خطوات صناعة سيارة السباق: 'بدأنا في تصنيع السيارة الخاصة بالدفعة بتاعتنا في بداية عام 2025، بعد شهور من التخطيط والتصميم النظري، ومع انطلاق مرحلة التنفيذ، تحولت الرسومات والنماذج إلى أجزاء حقيقية تُصنَّع وتُركَّب داخل الورش الهندسية'...

التي تُقام في إنجلترا، وتعتبر واحدة من أهم المنافسات العالمية لطلاب الهندسة، وعلى المستوى المحلي، يشارك الفريق أيضاً في منافسات YLF Egypt، في خطوة تتيح لهم اختبار السيارة في بيئة تنافسية قبل خوض التحدى الدولي، واكتساب مزيد من الخبرة العملية التي تدعم أداءهم أثناء المسابقة





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