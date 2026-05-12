How to Deal with the Heat Wave and Avoid Common Mistakes

The current heatwave in the country has raised several questions among citizens, including how to deal with it and what mistakes to avoid to avoid any risks, especially when going out. Excessive consumption of water-retaining drinks, despite the fact that these drinks may increase the loss of body fluids, may raise the likelihood of dehydration and heat exhaustion. The high temperature also accelerates the growth of bacteria in food, which increases the risk of food poisoning, especially when leaving food out of the refrigerator for long periods. It is advisable not to leave perishable foods out for more than an hour in hot weather and to quickly refrigerate leftovers. Choosing inappropriate clothing may prevent the body from naturally releasing heat, especially dark or poorly ventilated clothing, so it is advisable to wear light, airy, and light-colored clothing to reduce heat absorption and improve ventilation. Rapid movement between hot and cool environments may cause body fatigue and affect the body's ability to adapt to temperature changes, so it is advisable to enter gradually into cool environments or stay in shaded areas for a while before directly exposing yourself to air conditioning. Exercising or engaging in strenuous activities during the afternoon may increase the body's pressure and may lead to heat exhaustion or sunburn. Although cold water may provide a quick feeling of refreshment, excessive consumption or bathing in extremely cold water may cause sudden contraction of blood vessels, which may affect the body's heat balance. It is advisable to use lukewarm water, with gradual cooling by cold towels or fans, to minimize the impact of high temperatures safely.

موجة شديدة الحرارة تشهدها البلاد خلال الفترة الحالية، وتصل العظمى في القاهرة إلى 39 درجة مئوية في الظل، ما أثار عدة تساؤلات لدى المواطنين منها كيفية التعامل مع الموجة الحارة وما هي الأخطاء التي يجب الابتعاد عنها لتجنب أي مخاطر، خاصة أثناء الخروج.

الإفراط في المشروبات المدرة للبول، بكمثال، قد تزيد فقدان السوائل من الجسم، ما يرفع احتمالات الجفاف والإجهاد الحراري. تساهم الحرارة المرتفعة في تسريع نمو البكتيريا داخل الأطعمة، ما يزيد خطر التسمم الغذائي، خصوصًا عند ترك الطعام خارج الثلاجة لفترات طويلة. ويفضل عدم ترك الأطعمة القابلة للتلف لأكثر من ساعة في الأجواء الحارة، مع ضرورة حفظ بقايا الطعام داخل الثلاجة سريعًا.

اختيار الملابس غير المناسبة قد يمنع الجسم من التخلص من الحرارة بشكل طبيعي، خاصة الملابس الداكنة أو المصنوعة من خامات لا تسمح بمرور الهواء، لذلك يفضل ارتداء ملابس قطنية خفيفة وفضفاضة وفاتحة اللون، لتقليل امتصاص الحرارة وتحسين التهوية. التنقل السريع بين الأجواء شديدة الحرارة والأماكن المكيفة قد يسبب إجهادًا للجسم ويؤثر على قدرته على التكيف مع تغير درجات الحرارة، ويفضل الدخول التدريجي إلى الأماكن الباردة أو البقاء قليلًا في مناطق مظللة قبل التعرض المباشر للتكييف.

ممارسة الرياضة أو الأعمال الشاقة خلال ساعات الظهيرة يزيد الضغط على الجسم، وقد يؤدي إلى الإرهاق الحراري أو ضربات الشمس. رغم أن الماء المثلج يمنح شعورًا سريعًا بالانتعاش، فإن الإفراط في تناوله أو الاستحمام بمياه شديدة البرودة قد يسبب انقباض الأوعية الدموية بشكل مفاجئ، ما يؤثر على توازن حرارة الجسم. ويفضل استخدام الماء الفاتر، مع تبريد الجسم تدريجيًا بواسطة الكمادات الباردة أو المراوح لتقليل تأثير الحرارة المرتفعة بأمان





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Heatwave Heat Exhaustion Dehydration Food Poisoning Clothing Air Conditioning Exercise Water Temperature

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