How to Make a Traditional Egyptian Dish without Tomato Sauce

The news text discusses the controversy surrounding the presenter's preference for eating the traditional Egyptian dish, Feta, without tomato sauce during Eid Al-Adha. The passage also highlights the importance of the broth and the combination of rice, meat, and tomato sauce in the dish, and the benefits of using a concentrated broth.

NEWS TEXT: أثار حديث الإعلامي عمرو أديب في برنامجه ‘الحكاية’ على قناة MBC مصر جدلًا واسعًا بين متابعيه بعد تصريحاته عن تفضيله تناول الفتة في عيد الأضحى بدون صلصة الطماطم، وهي الطريقة التي اعتبرها البعض مختلفة وغير معتادة مقارنة بالفتة المصرية التقليدية المعروفة بالصلصة الحمراء.

طريقة عمل الفتة بدون صلصة بطعم المطاعم في العيد هذا الحديث فتح باب النقاش حول طرق تحضير الفتة، وهل فعلًا الصلصة هي العنصر الأساسي في الطبق أم أن النكهة الحقيقية تأتي من الشوربة والثوم والسمن البلدي، كما يرى البعض من محبي الوصفات القديمة. وتعد الفتة من أشهر أكلات عيد الأضحى في مصر، حيث تجمع بين العيش المحمص والأرز وشوربة اللحمة وصلصة الثوم، لكن هناك نسخة أخرى من الفتة يفضلها كثيرون، وهي ‘الفتة بدون صلصة’، التي تعتمد على نكهة الشوربة المركزة فقط.

مكونات الفتة بدون صلصة لتحضير فتة العيد بدون صلصة بطريقة احترافية مثل المطاعم، تحتاجين إلى مكونات بسيطة لكنها تعتمد على الجودة، للشيف هدي زعرب. ويمكن إضافة قطعة صغيرة من الحبهان أو ورق اللورا في الشوربة لتعزيز النكهة. أهم عنصر في الفتة بدون صلصة هو الشوربة، فهي التي تعطي العمق الحقيقي للطعم. يفضل أن تكون الشوربة: كلما كانت الشوربة مركزة، كانت الفتة أقرب لطعم المطاعم الفاخر.

للتحضير الأرز المفلف في الفتة بدون صلصة يجب أن يكون خفيفًا وغير معجن، ويتم تحضيره كالتالي: هذه الخطوات تمنح الأرز قوامًا مفلفلًا ومذاقًا غنيًا دون أن يصبح ثقيلًا على المعدة. تحمير العيش المحمص هو قاعدة الفتة، ونجاحه مهم جدًا: والهدف هنا الحفاظ على القرمشة وعدم تحوله إلى عجين. خلطة الثوم والخل.. روح الفتة رغم غياب الصلصة، تبقى خلطة الثوم والخل هي العنصر الأقوى في الطعم: هذه الخلطة تعطي نكهة قوية ومميزة تعوض غياب صلصة الطماطم.

ترتيب الطبق يلعب دورًا مهمًا في الطعم النهائي: ويفضل تقديمها مباشرة وهي ساخنة للحفاظ على الطعم والقوام. لماذا يفضل البعض الفتة بدون صلصة؟ يرى محبو هذه الطريقة أنها: كما أن البعض يعتبرها أقل حموضة مقارنة بالفتة بالصلصة. نصائح لنجاح الفتة بدون صلصة: حظك اليوم السبت وتوقعات الأبراج 23 مايو 2026 مهنيا وعاطفيا وصحيابرج الحمل حظك اليوم السبت 23 مايو 2026..

لا تدخل في نقاشات حادةبرج الثور حظك اليوم السبت 23 مايو 2026.. ابتعد عن التفكير المستمربرج الجوزاء حظك اليوم السبت 23 مايو 2026.. حاول أن تركز على هدف واحدبرج السرطان حظك اليوم السبت 23 مايو 2026.. لا تجعل حالتك المزاجية تتحكم في قراراتكبرج الأسد حظك اليوم السبت 23 مايو 2026..

ثق بنفسك وابتعد عن العصبيةبرج العذراء حظك اليوم السبت 23 مايو 2026.. تخلص من الفوضى في حياتكبرج الميزان حظك اليوم السبت 23 مايو 2026.. لا تؤجل قراراتك المهمةبرج العقرب حظك اليوم السبت 23 مايو 2026.. أبعد الانفعال والغيرة عن قراراتكبرج القوس حظك اليوم السبت 23 مايو 2026.. لا تدع الحماس الزائد يدفعك إلى قرارات سريع





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Dish Feta Tomato Sauce Concentrated Broth Rice Meat Eid Al-Adha Controversy Presenter's Preference Benefits Of Using A Concentrated Broth

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