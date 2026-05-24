Important Events of the Eighth Day of Dhul Hijjah - Hajj

Discover the most essential actions and tasks for Hajj pilgrims to perform on the eighth day of Dhul Hijjah, also known as the Tawiya Day. The eighth day starts after Maghreb prayer and prepares pilgrims for the major Ka'ba pilgrimage, the culmination of Hajj rituals.

أعمال الحج في يوم التروية يتساءل عنها كثير من الحجاج ليتعرفوا على السنن والخطوات الصحيحة كما أرشدنا إليها النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، حيث يعد يوم التروية بمثابة البداية لمناسك الحج الفريضة والتهيئة للوقوف على جبل عرفات ركن الحج الأعظم.

متى يبدأ يوم التروية؟ بدأ يوم التروية بعد أذان المغرب وهو اليوم الثامن من ذي الحجة. ماهو أفضل الأعمال المستحبة لغير الحاج وموعد صيام عرفة؟ ماهو أبرز 4 أعمال يوم التروية للحجاج؟

أعمال الحج يوم التروية كشفت عنها وزارة الأوقاف عبر موقعها الرسمي عن أبرز 4 أعمال يوم التروية للحجاج وهي: 1- دعاء يوم التروية 2- تروي الماء من مكة إلى عرفات 3- تخصيص ثوب عربي 4- الإعداد للطواف بعرف





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Islamic Practices Hajj And Umrah Hajj Tawiya Day Dhul Hijjah Ka'ba Pilgrimage Pilgrimage Rituals Religious Practices

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