You will find a summary of the most important and recent economic and business news in Egypt. The news includes updates on the stock market performance, changes in dollar exchange rates, changes in government regulations, and financial market assessments. It is hoped that Economics and Business professionals will benefit from reading this news which provides information that business and economic news can provide a better understanding of the dynamics of the market in Egypt.

القيادة المركزية تعلن استمرار حاملة الطائرات Gerald Ford في عملياتها في بحر العرب هل تشجع التربية القاسية تكوين أطفال مؤهلين في المستقبل؟ توفر نبأ الخامسة اليوم، والتي تناقش الأخبار الاقتصادية ومجتمع الأعمال والأعمال التي حدثت خلال اليوم الثلاثاء 12 مايو 2026، أن البورصة المصرية شهدت هبوطًا موسعًا في خسائرها مقارنة بالأمس في وقت لم يسجل أعلى مستوى خلال اليوم عند 54058.8 نقطة.

كما شهد ارتفاع أسعار صرف الدولار أمام الجنيه في البنوك المحلية اليوم، حيث بلغت قيمة القنيمة المتفاوتة بين 8 و23 قرشًا. وقد أفادت الهيئة العامة للرقابة المالية ببرسالتها الأولى حول أداء صناديق الاستثمار العاملة في السوق المصري عن الربع الأول من عام 2026، حيث شهد ارتفاع قيمة صافي أصول الصناديق إلى حوالي 410.6 مليار جنيه.

وفي نفس الوقت، أعلنت شركة الإسكندرية لتداول الحاويات والبضائع تعيين مكتب Baker Tilly لدراسة قيمة العادلة لشركة موانئ مصر البحرية، تملك لديها حوالي 13٪ من إجمالي أسهم شركة هذه الموانئ. وقد أصدرت شركة الإسكندرية لتداول الحاويات والبضائع أيضا قرارًا بتعيين مكتب Baker Tilly لدراسة قيمة العادلة لشركة موانئ مصر البحرية، موضحة أن لها حوالي 13٪ من إجمالي أسهم شركة هذه الموانئ





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Exchange Rate Fluctuations Stock Market Performance Government Regulations Financial Market Assessments

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رئيس الجمهورية يتعاون مع CMA - CGM الفرنسية على تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية وإقامة محطة حاويات في ميناء السخنةPresident NAME today met with Rodolph Sadek, President of CMA - CGM French, at the sidelines of the Africa - France Summit in Nairobi to discuss ways to deepen cooperation and enhance economic and trade integration between Egypt and African countries, as well as support for port and container traffic. President Sisi also highlighted CMA - CGM's role in building and operating the first semi-automated container terminal in Egypt, "Bahr El-Ahmar Container Terminal" in Port Said.

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جامعة المنصورة تستضيف نهائي «Hult Prize Egypt 2026» لريادة الأعمالاستضافت جامعة المنصورة،، التصفيات النهائية لمسابقة «Hult Prize Egypt 2026»، أكبر مسابقة طلابية عالميًّا في مجال ريادة الأعمال المجتمعية.

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