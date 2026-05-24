Infotainment, Research and Development, 2 Furnishings, Price, Reference

Fiat has announced its new model for the 2027 model year. The Grisel debuted on snowy roads and belongs to the SUV cross-utility segment. It competes with various versions of well-known brands like Nissan Cadenza, Kia Sportage, and Hyundai Genesis. Grisel, with its unique rectangular design inspired by the 80s, combines power and modern digital accents. The unique front grille and vertical LED daytime running lights created to attract attention are some of its admirable strengths. It also features a closed front under-body guard, a sharp defined roofline and a strong protective plastic cladding hugging the underside. The car boasts features such as spacious racks to adorn the roof, intricate dashboard and instrument panels with machined edges, fully integrated carbon fiber trims, a huge, 10-inch, touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch center console touchscreen for infotainment and navigation.

أعلنت شركة فيات عن طرازها الجديد فيات جريزلي موديل 2027، وتظهر جريزلي خلال اختبارها علي الثلوج، وتنتمي جريزلي لفئة السيارات ال SUV الرياضية متعددة الاستخدامات، وتنافس العديد من الإصدارات منها، نيسان قاشقاي، وكيا سبورتاج، وداسيا بيجستر.

تضم الجريزلي تصميمها المربع الجذاب المستوحى من الثمانينيات، وتجمع بين القوة الهجومية واللمسات الرقمية الحديثة. وبها أقواس عجلات ضخمة ومربعة تمنح السيارة وقفة واثقة على الطريق، وبها واجهة أمامية بمصابيح بكسل فريدة والمميزة لعلامة فيات الحديثة، وبها شبكة أمامية مغلقة لتأكيد اتساع هيكل السيارة، وبها خط سقف خلفي بشكل حاد وديناميكي، وبها حماية بلاستيكية قوية محيطة بالهيكل السفلي، وكمان ان الصداد الأمامي يخفي خلفه كابل شحن مدمج قابل للالتفاف الذاتي.

كما تحتوي الجريزلي على عناصر بيضاوية الشكل على لوحة القيادة ومنافذ التهوية، وبها مزيج من ألياف الخيزران الفاخرة المنسوجة بخياطة زاهية عالية التباين، وبها شاشة معلومات رقمية كاملة للسائق مقاس 10 بوصه، وبها شاشة تعمل باللمس مركزية متطورة مقاس 10.25 بوصة لنظام الترفيه والخرائط، وبها أزرار مادية ثابتة للتحكم في نظام المناخ والطقس لضمان سهولة الاستخدام أثناء القيادة





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SUV Cross-Utility Vehicle Rectangular Design Power Digital Accents Spacious Racks Machined Edges Carbon Fiber Trim Infotainment System Navigation System Headline LED Day Running Lights Unique Front Grille DBDS

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