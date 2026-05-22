Interview with Asmaa Jefri: The Seventh Class Film Explores Postpartum Depression in Ancient Greece and the Restoration of the Dome of the Rock

In a conversation with Al-Shurouq, Asmaa Jefri discusses the motivations behind the production of The Seventh Class film, her relationship with the camera, and the boundaries of self-disclosure to the public. Jefri explains that the film was a result of her realization that she was still struggling with postpartum depression after leaving her isolation period. She felt that the material she had been working with was not just about motherhood but also about the complex and deep pain that many mothers experience, which is often hidden or trivialized in films. She aimed to be more honest and authentic in her filmmaking, acknowledging that she had not only captured moments of joy but also moments of struggle and pain, and that her true motivation was to resist and confront the stigma surrounding postpartum depression. Jefri believes that filmmaking can help individuals feel better, even if it doesn't completely heal their wounds. She also mentions the fear of being misunderstood or criticized by others, especially those close to her, when sharing her personal experiences and emotions. Despite these challenges, she believes that being honest and authentic can be a form of compassion and understanding.

اسماء الجعفري في حوارها لـ الشروق: فيلم الطبقة السابعة محاولة لفهم الم اكتئاب ما بعد الولادة من الحصى وماء زمزم اليوناني.. كيف بُردت ارضية الحرم المكي؟

توروب يتمسك بالاستمرار لنهاية عقده مع الاهلي بعد خسارة لقب الدوري- الفيلم هدية لابني ومحاولة لفهم نفسيتشغل مرحلة اكتئاب ما بعد الولادة كثيرًا من صُنّاع الدراما والسينما حاليًا، إذ طُرحت القضية في أكثر من عمل درامي، وانتقلت أيضًا إلى السينما التسجيلية بحساسيتها تجاه نقل الواقع ومشاعره وارتباكه. ومن أحدث الأفلام في هذا السياق فيلم"الطبقة السابعة" للمخرجة اسماء الجعفري، الذي عُرض في مهرجان الاسكندرية للفيلم القصير في ابريل الماضي، وهو فيلمها الثالث بعد"حلمي اطير" و"مصرية"





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