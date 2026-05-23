Incidents of Gunfire near the White House Caused by Shooting near Donald Trump

Two reported injuries from a shooting near the White House, prompted by an alleged attempt on President Donald Trump's life during a gathering for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, as the President will continue negotiations aimed at ending the Iran conflict.

أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية بأنباء عن إصابتين جراء إطلاق نار بمحيط البيت الأبيض . إخلاء الحديقة الشمالية للبيت الأبيض بعد سماع دويّ إطلاق نار"ترامب": الاتفاق مع إيران صار شبه مكتمل ونهائينيويورك تايمز: طهران وافقت على مذكرة تفاهم لوقف القتال وإعادة فتح هرمز "دون رسوم"أكسيوس: الاتفاق مع إيران صار شبه مُكتمل..

وقادة يُطالبون ترامب بمواصلة التفاوضمسئول إسرائيلي: "ويتكوف" يحاول التوصل لاتفاق بأي ثمن.. وضغوط هائلة على ترامبأ. ف. ب: ماكرون أجرى مشاورات مباشرة مع ترامب وعدد من قادة دول الخليجقناة 13: تقديرات إسرائيلية تشير إلى تزايد فرص التوصل لاتفاق بين واشنطن وطهرانهجوم بأربع طائرات مسيّرة يستهدف مقراً للمعارضة الإيرانية في أربيلترامب : اتفاق وشيك مع إيران..

وفتح مضيق هرمز قريبامشاة البحرية الأمريكية ينفذون تمرين استجابة سريعة في مقر السفارة بكاراكاس





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Donald Trump Iran Conflict White House Incident Correspondents' Association Dinner Attempt On His Life Shooting Near The White House

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