Increase in Egg Prices in Markets

The price of eggs has risen unexpectedly in the markets, with the price of a dozen eggs increasing by about 10 Egyptian pounds. The prices of eggs have skyrocketed in the markets, with the price of a dozen eggs reaching EGP 110. The price of an ounce of gold has risen again, surpassing EGP 4700. The price of the dollar in banks today, Wednesday 13-5-2026, is EGP 8,000. The price of gold is rising again in Sharm El-Sheikh, with a new decline. A strong decline in the prices of white chickens. Prices have exceeded EGP 56,000. The price of the pound of gold in the markets has risen sharply. A surprising increase in egg prices in the markets.

صعد سعر البيض في الأسواق، بشكل مفاجيء حيث زاد سعر كرتونه البيض بنحو 10 جنيهات تقريبا بعد موجه قوية من الهبوط أسعار البيض الانوقفزت أسعار البيض في الأسواق، حيث صعد سعر كرتونة البيض إلى مستوى الـ 110 جنيهات.

فوق الـ 4700 دولار للأوقية.. أسعار الذهب ترتفع مُجددًا بالأسواقبفارق 18 قرشًا .. سعر صرف الدولار في البنوك اليوم الأربعاء 13-5-2026نحو الـ 8 آلاف جنيه.. ارتفاع جديد في أسعار الذهب الآن بمصرمزيد من التراجع ..

هبوط قوي في أسعار الدواجن البيضاء بالأسواقتجاوز الـ 56 ألفاً.. ارتفاع أسعار الجنيه الذهب بمصرقفزة مفاجئة في أسعار البيض بالاسواق100 ألف شقة إيجار من الدولة .. اعرف التفاصيل والفئات المُستحق





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egg Prices Gold Prices Dollar Prices White Chicken Prices Pound Of Gold Prices

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