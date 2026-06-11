Iranian Media Report Explosions in Key Oil Hub, Amid Tensions with US and Israel

According to Iranian media, loud explosions were heard in the island of Kharg, a crucial oil hub in the Gulf, adding to a series of security incidents in Iran. The residents in the vicinity of the island reported continuous explosions without clarifying their nature or origin. The island is home to vital oil facilities for crude exports, making any security development there significant for global energy markets and oil supply routes. Israeli media denies involvement in military operations inside Iran, while the Iranian authorities have not yet released a formal statement regarding the incident or confirming any material or human damage. The escalating tension between the US and Iran, along with other security incidents in coastal areas, has led to this development.

أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية، فجر اليوم، بسماع دوي انفجارات في جزيرة خرج الواقعة في الخليج العربي، في تطور جديد يضاف إلى سلسلة من الحوادث الأمنية التي تشهدها مناطق مختلفة داخل إيران خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وذكرت التقارير أن السكان في محيط الجزيرة سمعوا أصوات انفجارات متتالية دون أن تتضح على الفور طبيعة هذه الأصوات أو مصدرها، كما لم يتم حتى الآن تحديد ما إذا كانت ناجمة عن نشاط عسكري أو حادث عرضي أو إجراءات دفاعية داخل المنطقة. وتعد جزيرة خرج من أهم المراكز النفطية الإيرانية في الخليج، حيث تضم منشآت حيوية لتصدير الخام، ما يجعل أي تطور أمني فيها محل اهتمام واسع نظراً لتداعياته المحتملة على أسواق الطاقة العالمية وحركة الإمدادات النفطية.

إعلام إسرائيلي ينفي المشاركة في العمليات العسكرية داخل إراندب: شن ضربات جديدة على إيران مطروح.. وإسرائيل لم تشارك بالهجوم الأخيرولم تصدر السلطات الإيرانية حتى الآن بياناً رسمياً يوضح ملابسات الحادث أو يؤكد وقوع أضرار مادية أو بشرية. كما لم تتمكن وكالات الأنباء الدولية من التحقق بشكل مستقل من طبيعة الانفجارات أو أسبابها حتى وقت إعداد هذا التقرير.

ويأتي هذا التطور في سياق حالة توتر متصاعدة تشهدها المنطقة، عقب تقارير عن ضربات عسكرية وتبادل تهديدات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، إضافة إلى حوادث متفرقة في مناطق ساحلية أخرى خلال الأيام الماضية





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