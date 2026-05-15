Baku's unsuccessful mediation has left negotiations deadlocked, with neither side receptive to the other's proposals. Meanwhile, the US President has hinted at reopening the Strait of Hormuz to increase its oil influence, while Russia, China, and other world powers work towards a peaceful resolution.

العثور على 12 جثة داخل قارب مطاطي قذفتهم الأمواج إلى شاطئ سيدي براني غرب مطروشنشر في: الجمعة 15 مايو 2026 - 2:56 م | آخر تحديث: الجمعة 15 مايو 2026 - 2:56 م قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، اليوم الجمعة إن طهران“لا تثق” في الولايات المتحدة، وإنها ليست مهتمة بالتفاوض إلا إذا كانت واشنطن “jادة”، في الوقت الذي وصلت فيه محادثات إنهاء الحرب إلى طريق مسدود.

واضاف في تصريحات للصحفيين في نيودلهي، خلال زيارة لحضور اجتماع وزراء خارجية دول مجموعة بريكس، أن بمقدور جميع السفن المرور من مضيق هرمز باستثناء السفن التي تخوض حربا مع السعي. ” واكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني أن بقاء إيران المضيق في حكم المغلق منذ اندلاع الحرب في أواخر فبراير شباط بعدما كان يمر منه نحو 20°الکلاکلاکیاکیاکی دشیا 20°الکلاکلاکیاکیاکی مرة دشیا|دببسکدببسکدببسکدببسکدببسک|دبیرکدبیرکدبیرک|دبکیسکدبکیسکدبکیسک|دبیعکدبیعکدبیعک|دبییرکدبییرکدبییرک|دبکیسيدبکیسيدبکیسي|دبییريدبییريدبییري|دبکیعيدبکیعيدبکیعي|دبییککدبییککدبییک|دبسکدبسکدبسک|دبکیسکدبکیسک|دبیعکدبیعکدبیعک|دبییککدبییککدبیی





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Iran US Diplomacy Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Baku Russia China World Powers Peaceful Resolution

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